GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist: All you need to know

One of the biggest reasons why a large number of players flock to GTA Online is the Heists. Heists were added to the game a couple of years after GTA Online's release and were an instant hit amongst the fans.

Rockstar, over the years, has added a number of Heists in the game in content updates. Heists require the player to enter into Matchmaking with other players.

They are essentially PvE missions that have a certain set of objectives. They require Setup missions to be completed first and a small investment (compared to the payout) if the player is the Heist leader.

One of the more recent and most exciting Heists added to GTA Online is the Diamond Casino Heist.

The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online: All you need to know

"The Diamond Casino Heist is an all-new approach to Heist architecture and execution: one huge gameplay-packed operation as you work with the Cheng family to infiltrate the most secure building in all of Los Santos. Featuring a diverse range of opportunities for setup and prep missions that shape your plan of attack, multiple paths of approach, constantly changing security measures and a dizzying array of choices once inside."

-. Rockstar Newswire

It completely overhauls the standard Heist experience and introduces several new elements that are liable to change every time you replay the mission. This makes for an extremely unpredictable Heist that requires each player in the crew to be on their toes at all times.

In order to plan the Heist and gain access to the Setup missions, you will need to acquire an Arcade. Good news for fans who bought GTA V during the Epic Games Store Sale. The Premium Edition of the game includes Pixel Pete's Arcade, giving the players access to the Diamond Casino Heist right from the start.

There are a number of Arcades all across Los Santos, namely:

Once you buy an Arcade, you can practice hacking keypads, cracking vault doors, store equipment and getaway vehicles. All of which will be extremely important during the Diamond Casino Heist.

In addition to that, owners of existing businesses can add a Master Control Terminal to handle all current operations.

The Diamond Casino Heist can only be played as a CEO in a VIP Organization or being in a Motorcycle Club. One of the cheaper ways by which you can become a VIP in GTA Online is by owning a Clubhouse or Nightclub.