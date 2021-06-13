5 unforgettable GTA San Andreas missions of all time

GTA San Andreas is regarded as one of the best games in the GTA franchise. Players appreciate GTA San Andreas' immense open-world, carefully curated challenging storylines, character design and side missions.

GTA San Andreas has some of the best missions that fans have held on to for 17 years. This article will focus on the five most unforgettable GTA San Andreas missions of all time. There could be some spoilers ahead, readers have been warned.

5 GTA San Andreas missions that made a mark on the players

1) Stowaway

Stowaway is a Hollywood style action mission (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

This might be one of the most ambitious missions in GTA San Andreas. Stowaway requires players to board a cargo plane with a motorbike as it takes off. Players have to dodge the enemy's bullets as well as objects falling from the back of the plane.

After entering the cargo carrier, players have to then fight another swarm of enemies and make their way to the plane's cockpit. Then, players need to plant a bomb and escape from the back of the plane before it blows, parachuting to safety.

The GTA series is massively inspired by Hollywood, and missions like this go on to prove this.

2) End of Line

End of the Line is a great ending to the game(Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

The final mission of the GTA San Andreas, "End of the Line," perfectly matched the ending the game deserved.

In this mission, players get their hands on SWAT tanks, destroy buildings and kill countless virtual foes, police or whatever is coming at them.

The mission starts with CJ and Sweet trying to get past the city riots to find Big Smoke’s drug place. After reaching there, CJ crashes the SWAT tank through the wall and goes to confront Big Smoke.

CJ and Big Smoke engage in a fight, and when Smoke is dead, Officer Tenpenny appears and directs CJ to give him Smoke’s money. CJ doesn't oblige and the two end up in another fight. Tenpenny runs and leaves in a fire truck, and CJ and Sweet chase him.

The chase is filled with shooting and ends with Tenpenny's death. CJ’s sad reaction to Smoke’s death highlights CJ’s gentle essence as well.

3) Saint Mark's Bistro

Saint Mark's Bistro (Image via GTA Wiki -Fandom)

The Saint Mark's Bistro mission takes CJ back to Liberty City from GTA 3. This mission revolves around Saint Mark's Bistro, a mafia business that played a big role in GTA 3.

The mission is a little inclined towards shooting and gunning people, but the mission is made memorable as players get the opportunity to fly around the expansive San Andreas map and travel to a different city.

It's a unique experience and one that strengthens the associations between the stories of the GTA trilogy of games.

4) New Model Army

New Model Army is a simple mission (Image via Stilefty YouTube)

Every GTA fan will have memories of Zero’s missions in GTA San Andreas.

New Model Army was just simple fun and a very distinct style of GTA challenge.

Players were given charge of a model helicopter that took part in a toy ground war. The match's result would decide the future of Zero and his foe, Berkley. The two had been enemies for a long time as both of them owned RC toy stores. If Zero won this competition, Berkley would be forced to leave town for good.

The mission tasks CJ with picking up bombs to make way for Zero’s tank, so he can reach Berkley’s base. It’s a simple test, though it offered a great change-up of pace.

5) Green Goo

Green Goo was a great mission (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

Green Goo is another remarkable mission in GTA San Andreas. In this, players receive the most desirable item in San Andreas: the jetpack, which is used for attacking and landing on a moving train to steal secrets from the US government, under the leadership of The Truth.

This mission does a great job of mixing serious business with goofy asides while maintaining perfect balance.

