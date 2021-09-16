How to get Theme Gun skins in Free Fire at a 50% discount today

Free Fire fans finally have a great opportunity to acquire Themed Gun Skins at a lower cost. Garena has announced an exclusive offer on the Themed Gun crates, enabling users to get many exclusive ones for half the original price.

The primary way to get gun skins is by opening the weapon loot crates available in the store for diamonds. These are extremely important in the Garena Free Fire since they enhance the gun's visual appeal and enhance the gun's attributes, allowing players to decimate the opponents.

The special 50% discount on Free Fire Theme Gun crates is only valid on September 16, 2021

These are typically valued in-store at 25 diamonds each. During this special deal, users will get 12 diamonds apiece, allowing gamers to receive double the number of crates for the regular price.

Close to 40 of these are available at a discount, including Private Eye, Urban Rager, Graffiti, Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate, and more.

The discount coupon can be obtained from the Elite Pass (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, players can also apply additional discount coupons on this purchase if they have any. A 100-diamond discount coupon is generally available as a free reward in the Elite Pass. This coupon allows users to get a discount of 100 diamonds on a purchase of over 500 diamonds.

Users may follow the guide provided below to take advantage of the single-day offer in Free Fire.

Players must open the Store section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, they need to boot up Free Fire and then open the store section.

Select the Theme box under the armory section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users should select the armory and then select the Theme Box option.

Step 3: Players can select the preferred gun crate and press the purchase button.

Select the desired quantity and make the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm their purchase and the desired quantity. They can make the necessary selection and press the yellow button.

Edited by Srijan Sen