Top 5 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire in July 2021

A large number of players in Free Fire are extremely interested in obtaining exclusive cosmetics, characters, pets, and many more. However, the lack of premium in-game currency, i.e., diamonds, can prove to be a roadblock to many.

Purchasing diamonds isn’t in the reach of every user, and hence, they tend to be on the lookout for methods that could reward them with diamonds at no cost.

Best methods to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Play Store)

Players can obtain free diamonds by utilizing the Google Opinion Rewards application. After downloading it, users are required to enter their general details. They are later rewarded with Google Play Credits/Balance once they participate and complete the short surveys. However, the frequency of the surveys is unknown.

#2 GPT applications

GetPaidTo, aka GPT applications, is the next best option that users are recommended to try out if they desire to obtain the in-game currency at no cost. They will be asked to complete surveys and other similar tasks on the app.

Users will later have the opportunity to cash out their earnings. Poll Pay and Easy Rewards are two such applications.

#3 GPT websites

Swagbucks (Image via Getty Images)

GPT websites are very similar when compared to the GPT application. Popular sites include Swagbucks, YSense, and PrizeRebel. They have offers like quizzes, surveys, etc., that users can complete.

Players should keep in mind that cashout options vary depending on their country.

#4 Giveaways and custom rooms

Giveaways take place regularly (Image via YouTube)

The above mentioned methods will also allow users to get their hands on Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

YouTube channels and Instagram pages typically conduct giveaways after reaching specific milestones. Diamonds can be won in some custom rooms as well.

#5 Events on Booyah application

BOOYAH! application (Image via Play Store)

In the past, players have won free diamonds by taking part in several events on the “BOOYAH!” application on Garena. Players had to upload a video for the event, which had the respective stipulation.

Unfortunately, none of these events are running at the moment. Click here to visit this application’s page on the Play Store.

Edited by Allan Mathew