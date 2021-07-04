How to get Free Street Fighter pan skin in Free Fire

Content related to the Street Fighter collaboration started dropping a few days back in Free Fire. Like all previous associations, many themed items have made their way into the game, and numerous events have been added for which players can acquire them.

In one of them, “7 Days Login”, users will have the opportunity to obtain an exclusive “Pan- Street Fighter” along with a few other rewards.

Obtaining Street Fighter pan skin in Free Fire

As stated above, the special pan skin is in the “7 Days Login” event. It started today, i.e., July 4th, and will draw to an end on July 15th.

During this time, the players will have to log in for a total of seven days to get their hands on the Street Fighter pan skin. The exact specifics are as follows:

1) Gold Royale Voucher - Login 1 day

2) Bounty Token Play Card (7d) - Login 3 days

3) 2x Pet Food - Login 5 days

4) Pan- Street Fighter - Login 7 days

Here are the steps that users can follow to claim it after they’ve logged in for seven days:

Step 1: Initially, users must open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on the "Calendar" icon

Step 2: They should then click on the “Free Fighter” section and press the “7 Days Login” tab.

Users would find a "Claim" option beside the rewards

Step 3: The rewards will show up on the screens of the users. They’d find a claim option present beside each of them.

Pan skin can be equipped from the Melee section

Upon clicking on it, the respective rewards will be redeemed. After receiving the pan skin, users can equip from the “Armory” tab by going in the “Melee” section.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Edited by Srijan Sen