Free Fire Indian server redeem codes: How to redeem, restrictions, limits, and more

Free Fire players spend their diamonds (in-game currency) on a wide range of items. Unfortunately, these diamonds are not free of cost, and purchasing them isn’t a feasible option for all players.

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the best ways to obtain Free Fire items at no cost. These codes are made up of 12 characters, including both numbers and letters, and are periodically released by Garena.

All players need to know about Free Fire redeem codes

Redemption process

Players can follow these steps to use the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: To begin with, players have to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to do so.

Users are required to login

Step 2: They will then have to log in using any of the available methods.

Step 3: Once players have logged in to the website, they can enter the redeem code in the text field on the screen and press the “Confirm” option.

Players are required to enter the code and click “Confirm” to use the redeem code

Step 4: A pop-up message will appear, stating that the redemption process is successful. Players can then click the OK button.

The rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours. Players will be able to claim them from the in-game mail section.

Restrictions, limits, and other information

Each Free Fire redeem code is region-specific. This means it can only be used by a player from a specified server or region. If a player tries to use a redeem code that is not meant for their server/region, they will encounter this error message:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

While some redeem codes have a limit on the number of times they can be used, others have an expiry date. If a player uses an expired redeem code or one that has already been claimed, they will face this error:

"Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed."

It should also be noted that players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site. They must link their Free Fire account to any of the following platforms to be able to do so:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

