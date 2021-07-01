Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number, stats, Instagram ID, country, and more revealed

Sunita Thapa Magar is one of the biggest names amongst the Free Fire community, hailing from Nepal. The professional esports athlete is presently a part of the popular roster “Team Lava.”

She also creates content and streams the game on her YouTube channel called “Sooneeta.” Currently, her subscriber count is around 4.1 million, out of which she has gained 80 thousand in the last 30 days.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number

Her Free Fire ID number is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has competed in 21213 squad games and has 4853 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 22.87%. She has 51234 frags to her name with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Coming to the duo mode, she has played 1899 matches and has outshined her enemies in 292 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 15.37%. With a K/D ratio of 2.14, she has 3440 kills.

The content creator has 887 solo games to her name and has 63 wins, which comes down to a win ratio of 7.10%. In the process, she has 1378 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has participated in 845 squad matches in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 199, retaining a win percentage of about 23.55%. She has accumulated 3302 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.11.

Meanwhile, she has won two of the seven duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 28.57%. In them, the player has bagged 32 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.40.

The YouTuber has also played two solo games and has three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire related video on Sooneeta's YouTube channel was released back in September 2018. Over this span, she has grown immensely to become one of the most prominent content creators on the platform.

At the moment, she has 668 videos with 317 million views. Click on this link to visit Sooneeta's YouTube channel.

Instagram ID and social media handles

Here are the links to her Instagram handle and other social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

