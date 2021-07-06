BGMI 1.5 update expected release date

On July 2nd, BGMI was officially released, and players are eagerly looking forward to the release of its next version, i.e., the 1.5 update. Like the global version of PUBG Mobile, many new features will be added to the Indian variant of the title.

Previously, there were rumors that the developers would reset the season count to 1. Users also found that the 1.5 beta contained content and items about SS1 and RS1, believed to be Super Season 1 and Retro Season 1.

Expected release date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update

As already known by most players, the dates of the seasons in PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India are in sync, i.e., they end and begin on the same date.

Therefore, it can be assumed that the update of BGMI will be released with that of the game’s global version. The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is set to come out on July 8th, in two days, which is also stated in the pre-registration event going on in the game:

Pre-registration event in the PUBG Mobile global version

Hence, it is expected that the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version will be released on July 8th.

The Royale Pass ends on July 12th

The Royale Pass in both games will conclude on July 12th, and the RP section will get locked, implying users won’t be able to complete missions.

After one day, the next pass will likely commence, likely on July 14th. Two paid versions of the RP are available in-game, costing the players 600 and 1800 UC.

Data trasnfer will be available till July 9th, after which it'll temporarily closed

Recently BGMI developers also notified that the date of the temporary closure for data migration had been changed to July 9th from July 6th.

