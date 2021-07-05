Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) expected to release soon on iOS devices

Kuldeep “Kullthegreat” Lather is a popular name in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community. In one of his recent tweets, he talked about the release date of BGMI on the iOS platform.

Battlegrounds Mobile India officially released on July 2nd for Android phones a few days back. It had been rumored that BGMI would release for the Apple platform along with the official launch of the app. That didn’t turn out to be accurate, unfortunately.

As a result, users with iOS devices have been left disappointed as they lie in wait for further information.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can be released very soon on the iOS platform

Users with iOS devices have eagerly awaited the Indian version since the Early Access was launched on the Google Play Store. However, the developers are yet to provide official clarification on this, and the support section of the website states:

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

July 6 iOS !! #battlegroundsmobileindia — Kuldeep Lather (@Kullthegreat) July 2, 2021

“July 6 iOS !!”

Therefore, according to the prominent influencer, the game is set to arrive for Apple devices on July 6th, i.e., tomorrow. On this day, it is also presumed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will release its 1.5 update.

Players have been ecstatic about all the recent events that have taken place and are looking forward to seeing what lies ahead.

Also, it was earlier stated that the data migration will be temporarily unavailable from July 6th. However, the developers have now extended that period to July 9th.

The date of data transfer has been changed to July 9th (Image via Discord server of BGMI)

Here are the reactions of some of the other influencers regarding the same:

#battlegroundsmobileindia is finally launched on android. Waiting for iOS ❤️‍🩹 Also, I am going somewhere in North today for 3-4 days vacation. Won’t be streaming. Will keep you guys updated on my Insta & snap stories 🌟 — Dynamo Gaming (@Aadii_Sawant) July 2, 2021

Hahahaha normie phone!!!! — ocean (@lameboredghini) July 2, 2021

iOS me kuchh dhamaka hone wala h🔥 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) July 5, 2021

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is finally here ✌🏻❤️ iphone walo ke liye kuch aur dino ka wait 😬 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) July 2, 2021

