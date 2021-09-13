5 best Free Fire Incubator skins like Poker MP40

Free Fire provides a diverse selection of cosmetic goods, including costumes, skins, and other accessories. Such items can be obtained in a variety of ways by players, such as the incubator.

Typically, users must use diamonds in the incubator to spin the wheel and gather a certain number of Blueprints and Evolution Stone Tokens. They will be able to redeem the Grand Prizes after they have accumulated a sufficient amount.

The Poker MP40 is one of the most well-known incubators that has taken place in the game previously. It gave gamers a shot at receiving several gun skins for the widely used SMG.

Five great incubator skin collections like Poker MP40 in Free Fire

5) Evil Pumpkin XM8

The Evil Pumpkin XM8 incubator made its way into the battle royale title in October 2020 as part of Halloween celebrations. It was a fantastic occasion for those who preferred to use the XM8 since they were presented with the opportunity to get four different gun skins for the weapon.

4) Tune Blaster P90

This is among the newer incubators and was accessible in Garena Free Fire a few months back. It offered players four different variants: Orange, Red, Blue, and Green. To obtain them, users had to exchange the Blueprint: Tune Blastersm alongside several Evolution Stones.

3) Apocalyptic M1014

On this list, the Apocalyptic M1014 takes the next spot. This incubator was introduced to Free Fire more than a year ago, in July 2020. The skins added in this were an excellent option for people who use this particular shotgun.

2) Unicorn's Rage AK

Unicorn's Rage AK is one of the oldest incubators, and veteran Free Fire players might be able to remember it. It was initially available in the battle royale title in April 2019 and offered players five different skins for the popular Assault Rifle - AK.

1) Sci-Fi/Futuristic Scar

The Sci-Fi or Futuristic Scar is one of the greatest incubators added to Free Fire to date. It included the gun skin "Ultimate Titan Scar," one of the most sought-after skins for this firearm.

Aside from that, various other Scar skins were also present, and users had to utilize the Blueprint: Futuristic to claim them.

