Top 5 Incubator items like Criminal Bundle in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a wide array of cosmetic items, such as costumes, skins and more. Players can attain them in various ways.

Luck Royale, such as the “Incubator”, has emerged as a popular means to acquire exclusive bundles, gun skins and more. In general, users have to make spins using diamonds and collect a required number of Blueprints and Evolution Stone Tokens. Once they have a sufficient amount, they can redeem the Grand Prizes.

Note: This article expresses the writer's opinion.

Five of the most compelling Incubators in Free Fire

5) Sci-Fi / Futuristic Scar

This Incubator included a variety of gun skins for Scar. It also had the immensely popular “Ultimate Titan Scar”, which is one of the reasons players constantly requested the developer to bring back this Incubator.

The Sci-Fi Scar Incubator was reintroduced to Free Fire back in November 2020, allowing users to get their hands on its various skins.

4) Unicorn’s Rage AK

Unicorn’s Rage included a set of five different weapon skins for the popular Assault Rifle - AK. Apart from their esthetic purpose, the skins also boost the statistics of the firearm.

Using Blueprint: Unicorn and a sufficient number of Evolution Stone Tokens, players were able to claim the respective gun skins.

3) Dino Rangers

This was one of the first Incubators in Garena Free Fire and it included six Dino bundles. Users had the ability to claim them by exchanging Blueprint: Dino. This list of items had the exclusive Blue Dino bundle, which is considered one of the rarest bundles ever to exist in the battle royale title.

All the bundles present in this Incubator had to be equipped by the players as a complete set.

2) Poker MP40

This skin collection is exceedingly popular in Free Fire. It comprises four different MP40 gun skins, which were in high demand upon their release. The Incubator was initially introduced in March 2020. It later made a return in December 2020.

Flashing Spade, Eternal Diamond, Blazing Heart and Dreamy Club are the unique skins of the Poker MP40 Incubator.

1) Golden Clown/Jester Manor

Jester Manor, or Golden Clown Incubator, claims the top spot on this list. The main attraction of this Incubator was the “Golden Clown” bundle, which is another costume set that was quite rare to find.

As with all the other Incubators, users had to collect Blueprint: Clown and Evolution Stone Tokens to claim the bundles.

Edited by Sabine Algur