How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap: Membership rewards explained

Garena Free Fire allows players to use in-game currency of diamonds to purchase items such as characters, pets, skins, and more. These exclusive items are highly sought after by players, who often need to buy diamonds on a regular basis.

Diamonds must be purchased with real world money, and some users consider the price of the in-game currency to be high. As a result, a few players search for alternative ways to attain diamonds at a reduced cost.

Memberships have emerged as one of the primary methods of doing so.

Getting Free Fire diamonds for cheap from weekly and monthly memberships

Two different types of memberships are available in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

There are two different memberships available in the game, namely Weekly and Monthly. They cost the users INR 159 and INR 599, respectively.

Rewards

The following are the exact rewards that have been stated in-game:

Weekly Membership:

Claim 60 diamonds daily (420 in total)

Earn 211%

Resets daily at 03:00

Special Weekly card VIP icon

Monthly Membership:

Instantly receives AK - Gold Coated (30days)

Instantly receives 100 diamonds

Claim 60 diamonds daily (1900 in total)

Earn 238%

Resets daily at 03:00

Special Monthly Card VIP icon

Users can subscribe to both cards to gain an S-VIP badge and claim 120 diamonds.

Steps to purchase Membership in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: You need to start Free Fire on your device and then tap on the “Membership” icon located at the top of the screen, as shown here:

You should first tap on the the membership icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Two different memberships will appear on your screen. You can then select the required membership and proceed with the payment.

You can proceed with the payment to purchase the membership (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon making a successful purchase, the membership will be active, and you will then be able to collect the respective number of diamonds every day.

As mentioned above, if players buy both memberships, they will receive the S-VIP badge and will be eligible to claim 120 diamonds per day.

Edited by Siddharth Satish