S-VIP badge in Free Fire: How to get, cost, and membership benefits revealed

Free Fire has a feature of membership options. Each provides multiple additional perks to users that include daily diamonds until they are active. Additionally, each of these memberships offers unique W, M, and S VIP badges.
While W and M VIP badges are for weekly and monthly memberships, respectively, players can get the S-VIP badge/icon once they purchase both memberships at once. This icon will be available until both memberships run out.
S-VIP badge in Free Fire
How to attain the badge
Gamers can follow these steps to purchase a weekly and monthly membership and get the rewards:
Step 1: Players need to click on the ‘Membership’ icon at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Next, they must press the buttons below the respective memberships and make the payment.
Step 3: After users have purchased their memberships, they will automatically receive the S-VIP badge.
Cost
The weekly membership is priced at ₹159 for seven days, while the monthly one will set the players back by ₹599 for 30 days.
Therefore, if users purchase both, the S-VIP icon will be available for seven days as their weekly membership will expire after this duration. They can again buy a weekly membership to get the icon.
Therefore, fans have to purchase four weekly memberships and one monthly membership to have the S-VIP icon for a month. This will set them back by a total of ₹1235.
Perks of memberships
Weekly membership
- Claim 60 diamonds daily (total – 420)
- Earn 211%
- Resets daily at 03:00
- Special Weekly Card VIP icon
Monthly membership
- Instantly receives AK – Gold Coated (30 days)
- Instantly receive 100 diamonds
- Claim 60 diamonds daily (total – 1900, including instant credited diamonds)
- Earn 238%
- Resets daily at 03:00
- Special Monthly Card VIP icon
- Steps to get the S-VIP icon
Players will receive 120 diamonds when both weekly and monthly memberships are available.