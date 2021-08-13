S-VIP badge in Free Fire: How to get, cost, and membership benefits revealed

Free Fire has a feature of membership options. Each provides multiple additional perks to users that include daily diamonds until they are active. Additionally, each of these memberships offers unique W, M, and S VIP badges.

While W and M VIP badges are for weekly and monthly memberships, respectively, players can get the S-VIP badge/icon once they purchase both memberships at once. This icon will be available until both memberships run out.

S-VIP badge in Free Fire

How to attain the badge

Gamers can follow these steps to purchase a weekly and monthly membership and get the rewards:

Click the membership icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players need to click on the ‘Membership’ icon at the top of the screen.

Players have to buy the monthly and weekly memberships together to get the rewards(Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they must press the buttons below the respective memberships and make the payment.

Step 3: After users have purchased their memberships, they will automatically receive the S-VIP badge.

Cost

The weekly and monthly memberships cost ₹159 and ₹599, respectively.(Image via Free Fire)

The weekly membership is priced at ₹159 for seven days, while the monthly one will set the players back by ₹599 for 30 days.

Therefore, if users purchase both, the S-VIP icon will be available for seven days as their weekly membership will expire after this duration. They can again buy a weekly membership to get the icon.

Therefore, fans have to purchase four weekly memberships and one monthly membership to have the S-VIP icon for a month. This will set them back by a total of ₹1235.

Perks of memberships

Players will get the AK – Gold Coated (30 days) skin with the monthly membership (Image via Kuldeep Pratihar)

Weekly membership

Claim 60 diamonds daily (total – 420)

Earn 211%

Resets daily at 03:00

Special Weekly Card VIP icon

Monthly membership

Instantly receives AK – Gold Coated (30 days)

Instantly receive 100 diamonds

Claim 60 diamonds daily (total – 1900, including instant credited diamonds)

Earn 238%

Resets daily at 03:00

Special Monthly Card VIP icon

Steps to get the S-VIP icon

Players will receive 120 diamonds when both weekly and monthly memberships are available.

Edited by Ravi Iyer