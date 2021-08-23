GTA 5 weapons cheats for PC: All you need to know

GTA 5 is one of the most popular Rockstar titles of all time. The game holds several unbeatable records, and the buzz surrounding it never seems to decline.

It is only natural for such a game to be packed to the gills with a vast assortment of cheat codes, each more useful than the other. While players can engage in a number of activities in GTA 5, they often prefer to take up arms and lead a deadly assault against the game's insufferable goons.

GTA 5 offers plenty of weapons that the player can acquire from Ammu-Nation, the most popular gun store in GTA 5.

Los Santos and Los Santos County feature a number of Ammu-Nation stores, so players don't have to travel halfway across the map to refresh their loadout. They can also use the shooting range in select stores.

That said, GTA 5 players would much rather punch in a simple code to acquire their desired weapon than spend precious minutes driving to the gun store.

Weapon cheat codes for GTA 5 on PC

GTA 5 is teeming with all kinds of cheat codes, giving players unparalleled power over the game's goons (Image via hdwallpaper)

GTA 5 is all about tearing virtual goons into ribbons and blowing cop cars so a high-caliber, devastating loadout is a must-have. And while weapons aren't that hard to come by in GTA 5, acquiring a high-end lethal one with the tap of a few keys can hardly be a let-down for anybody.

Decrease wanted level: LAWYERUP

Invincibility: PAINKILLER

Max health and armor: TURTLE

Explosive melee punches: HOTHANDS

Explosive ammo rounds: HIGHEX

Flaming ammo rounds: INCENDIARY

Get all weapons: TOOLUP

Increase wanted level: FUGITIVE

These are some useful cheat codes that players can use to get a leg up against GTA 5's NPCs.

