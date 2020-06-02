GTA 5: Where to play darts and how

Play darts in GTA 5. Image: YouTube.

In order to achieve 100% completion in GTA 5, you have to do many small activities. One of these small activities is playing darts.

You will be eligible to play darts only after completing Trevor’s Crystal Maze mission in GTA 5. You can play darts with the character of your choice from the GTA 5 universe, and a non-playable character will give you company.

Where to play darts in GTA 5

Yellow Jack Inn. Image: YouTube.

In order to play darts in GTA 5, you can travel to the Yellow Jack Inn, which is located towards the south-east of the Sandy Shores airfield. You can call any character of your choice on your cell phone and ask them to join you in a game of darts.

If you are playing darts for the first time in GTA 5, you will be shown a tutorial.

How to play darts in GTA 5

Enjoy a game of darts. Image: YouTube.

You must take the first turn throwing darts as it increases the chances of you winning the game. In order to steady your aim, you can press down the right button of your mouse.

You are required to throw three darts per turn. Try to reduce your score from 301 to 0 as fast as possible, as it increases your chances of winning the match.

Here are some general darts rules that you should be aware of:

· The numbers on the dart board represent the points.

· If you hit the outermost ring, then double your point value will be reduced.

· If you hit the middle ring, then triple your point value will be reduced.

· If you hit the innermost red ring, your points will be reduced by 25.

· The bulls-eye carries the maximum points- 50. If you are able to hit it, your points will reduce by 50.

Note: If you are able to land all three of your darts in the middle ring of “20”, your points will reduce by 180 points in your first turn.

Aim for the bulls-eye! Image: wikiHow.

For the first throw in your second turn, aim for the middle ring of "20" once again. On the second throw, you can aim to throw the dart in the white area of “11”. As a result, for the final throw, in the second turn, you can try and hit a bulls-eye to win the game.

If you do not want to hit the bulls-eye, you can always opt for another combination to win the game in GTA 5. Just do the math and you are good to go.