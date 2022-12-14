Who are the Fooliganz? Crew get added to GTA Online as part of First Dose missions

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update has added a new set of missions, gangs, and people to contact in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released the DLC on December 13, 2022, which includes both announced and surprise elements, and fans are eager to learn more about them.

While cult clans and belief groups are not new to the Grand Theft Auto series, the Fooliganz came as a surprise to players. However, in an official newsletter published on December 13, 2022. the gaming studio provided brief information about the gang and its scope of activities in GTA Online.

This article explains who the Fooliganz are and what their role is in the State of San Andreas.

The Fooliganz have added a lot of content to GTA Online via the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

The Foolliganz are a drug-trafficking gang featured in GTA 5 and GTA Online. The gang has been present in the game since its release, but they maintained a low profile. Wade Hebert was the first member that players got to meet in Story Mode.

However, with the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar Games expanded the gang's range, making them one of the major players in San Andreas' criminal underworld. The gang still requires assistance in expanding its reach and has turned to GTA Online players for help.

Dax is the gang's ostensible leader and serves as the point of contact for players. According to Rockstar Games, he was in prison for a long time before being released and reunited with his gang. The official Newswire states:

“Dax is…Fooliganz in the troupe, on the other hand, recognize him as their leader, hero, narcotic messiah, and dude willing to go all the way for the cause.”

However, the long gap has changed many things in the group. Dax is attempting to adjust to new changes, such as vaping, weed legalization, and, most importantly, enemy gangs taking over the businesses.

Luchadora is another important member of the Fooliganz. She's a metalhead wrestler who worked her way up the ranks to become Dax's devoted second-in-command.

The Fooliganz are attempting to reclaim their previous status, expand their businesses, and destroy enemy gangs such as The Lost MC, Merryweather Security, and many others in GTA Online. They want to build a distribution network in Los Santos and Blaine County, with Freakshop as the hub.

Dax assists players in establishing the Acid Lab in the First Dose missions. It is one of the main businesses in which the Fooliganz are involved. Labrat, the new character, is a resident chemist in the Freakshop, and Mutt is the business manager, who arranged supplies for production and customers to sell them to.

While the Fooliganz are a criminal gang, they prefer to be identified by other terms. According to the Newswire:

“The Fooliganz see themselves as less of a gang, and more of a tight-knit family of misfits that includes ravers, addicts, and outcasts of all stripes.”

They enjoy living in a tipsy world and want to include others in their psychedelic underworld as well. Aside from being business partners with them, GTA Online players can also request Fooligan Jobs from Dax, which pay a lot of money for a few minutes of work.

