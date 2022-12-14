How to complete the Fatal Incursion First Dose mission in GTA Online

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added the new First Dose story-based missions to GTA Online, leaving fans excited. With a total of six missions in the First Dose series, Fatal Incursion is the third one for players to complete.

Although the missions are simple and straightforward, Rockstar Games designed them in an unusual pattern. This created confusion amongst fans, and many GTA Online players are looking for guides to help them complete these missions.

For the benefit of players, this article provides a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Fatal Incursion mission in the First Dose series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The guide is based on a YouTube video by GTA Series Videos.

GTA Online guide: How to complete the First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion mission

After completing the first two missions in the series, proceed to the yellow mission marker found outside the Freakshop. The mission is marked with a "D" on the map and is located beneath the highway in East Vinewood. After making the necessary adjustments in the mission lobby menu, click on the Play button.

A scene from Stab City in the Fatal Incursion mission (Image via YouTube)

The first objective of the mission is to head to Stab City. This location is a residential area for The Lost MC, where GTA Online players must visit and destroy their properties. As is always the case, the Lost MC will quickly retaliate, and players must avoid gunfire while destroying their motorcycles, trailers, and trucks.

After destroying the property, players must proceed to Millars Fishery for the second stage of the mission. It should be noted that The Lost MC will pursue you on motorcycles and cars, and you should not die during the mission.

Upon arrival at this location, Dax will instruct you to search the entire Millars Fishery area for meth packages belonging to The Lost MC. This area will have plenty of rival gang members and GTA Online players must fight their way through them all.

Potential location for a meth package spawning in the Fatal Incursion mission (Image via YouTube)

Meth packages are dispersed throughout the area in various locations, and players must search every nook and cranny to find them. There are a total of ten packages, all of which players must locate in order to complete this mission.

The packages can spawn in different locations and are marked with green dots on the mini-map when you're nearby. They're usually wrapped in plastic sheets with two duct tape lines around them. GTA Online players can easily identify the packages by their glowing appearances.

The meth lab location in Millars Fishery (Image via YouTube)

While eight meth packages can be found outside on the land, the final two will spawn in an underground meth lab. The lab remains hidden at first and players have to be close to it to spawn the entry marker. Usually, it's situated behind the back of the house, perpendicular to the two roads.

Once all of the packages have been collected, GTA Online players must board a nearby Dodo plane and return to the Freakshop. The mission requires players to land their plane in Storm Darin, and once this is done, the mission is complete.

