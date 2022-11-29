5 reasons why Rockstar should add more solo heists in GTA Online

Heists are probably among the most exciting missions in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, and thankfully for fans, there are many to be found in the game. However, aside from the Cayo Perico Heist, which can be completed solo, all of the other heists in the game are in multiplayer mode.

While it appears Rockstar Games' intention is to engage several players at a time in heists for the sake of entertainment, a number of gamers prefer to play alone.

Most solo players prefer single-player missions for various reasons. The Story Mode heists were designed to be played as a single player with AI NPCs, and fans are hoping for the same to be incorporated into the multiplayer title.

This article outlines five reasons why Rockstar Games should include more solo playable heists in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why solo heists should be included in GTA Online

1) To cater to solo grinders

The first and most obvious reason is to cater to solo grinders. Although Rockstar Games introduced GTA Online as a game to be played with friends and other players, many prefer to play alone, without relying on other participants.

While players can complete most missions solo, Rockstar necessitates multi-player participation in heists. As a result, the community has been hoping for more solo heists to be included.

2) Beneficial for beginner players

Some new GTA Online players might prefer solo heists as this will allow them to better understand the game before mastering it as opposed to teaming up with veteran players who know their way around the various missions.

New players will need to complete heists such as the Fleeca Job and Prison Break at an early stage. These heists necessitate a set number of players without which the game cannot begin, forcing players to rely on random players.

Unfortunately, most seasoned players do not participate in these heists as there are many other missions that offer higher rewards, making it a challenge for new players to find teammates.

3) To avoid unnecessary wait time

Multiplayer jobs don't begin until a certain number of players join the mission lobby. This frequently leads to players having to wait a long time to recruit the minimum number of players required.

Including solo mode as an optional feature in GTA Online heists will allow players to begin missions with AI NPCs if they are unable to find teammates online. This quality of life improvement will entice more players to participate in heist missions.

4) To reduce mission fails

Playing with random strangers in GTA Online can be challenging at times. In many cases, random players have been seen constraining or sabotaging heists, resulting in frequent failures and restarts. This can be extremely frustrating for the hosts, as they will constantly need to repeat the mission.

The entire success of a solo heist will depend on the sole player and hence, such missions would be a welcome addition to the game.

5) To explore all the mission aspects

Multiplayer missions require all participants to complete certain tasks in order to progress. Such tasks are exclusive to these players and others do not get to play them until they start a new mission.

Solo heists should allow GTA players to engage in all aspects of the mission, significantly improving the gameplay experience.

