5 GTA Online Heists that are best played with friends

Heists are one of the most appealing aspects of GTA Online. The theme of Grand Theft Auto 5 revolves around heists, and the multiplayer version continues the saga. However, except for one, all GTA Online heists require multiple players to begin.

Although there are a plethora of game modes and missions to play, heists have become meta in GTA Online. While players can pull heists with strangers, playing with close friends provides the best gaming experience.

This article lists the five best Grand Theft Auto Online heist missions to play with friends.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Diamond Casino, Fleeca Job, and three other heists GTA Online players should try with their friends

1) Fleeca Job

Fleeca Job is the first heist available to GTA Online players. The mission becomes accessible at an early stage and serves as a tutorial to put their teamwork skills to the test. The heist requires two players and a high-end apartment to start.

The goal of this heist is to rob a Fleeca Bank branch on the Great Ocean Highway. Players must complete two setup missions before embarking on the final heist mission. Although randoms can participate in the heist, it is best to go with friends because crew members are also required to complete certain tasks.

GTA Online Players who complete the heist successfully receive $100,625 in easy mode, $201,250 in normal mode, and $251,560 in hard mode. Following the heist, the trade prices for Karin Kuruma and its armored variant become available.

2) Prison Break

Prison Break is the second OG heist available to players after completing the Fleeca Job mission. It is an upgrade to the Fleeca Job that requires four members and new gameplay tactics for completion.

While you can add random players to the crew, the GTA Online community strongly advises doing so with friends because there are many ways for randoms to ruin the heist.

There are four setup missions before the final heist mission, in which players must extract Professor Maxim Rashkovsky from Bolingbroke Penitentiary. Those who complete the mission successfully can earn $350,000 in easy mode, $700,000 in normal mode, and $875,000 in hard mode.

3) Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist is one of the major heists in GTA Online. The gameplay is filled with action-packed sequences, and players get to experience many futuristic things as well as a near-extinction experience in the game.

Unlike other OG heists, the Doomsday Heist can be played with as few as two players and a maximum of four. They must defeat billionaire Avon Hertz and his evil plan to destroy San Andreas and America through a series of prep missions, setup missions, and three finale missions.

Once completed, players can earn $975,000 - $1,218,750 for Act 1, $1,425,000 - $1,781,250 for Act 2, and $1,800,000 - $2,250,000 for Act 3.

4) Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the highest-paying jobs in GTA Online. Players can earn between $2,115,000 and $3,619,000 depending on what they find inside the target vault. The vault items randomly change between cash, artwork, gold, and diamonds, with cash having the lowest value and diamonds having the highest.

While the setup missions can be completed solo, the final mission requires two to four members to begin. Players can also hire a gunman, a driver, and a hacker to assist with the heist while also increasing profits.

5) Cayo Perico Heist

While the Cayo Perico Heist is best known for being the only single-player heist, playing with friends significantly increases profits. Players are required to loot El Rubio’s vault after scoping and infiltrating his heavily guarded island.

The heist can be played with one to four members, and multiple players unlock additional perks and loot during the finale. When completing the finale with friends, players can earn anywhere from $1 million to $4 million.

