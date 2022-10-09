5 tips for becoming a millionaire in GTA Online (2022)

Grinding money in GTA Online is an intimidating task. While there are several ways to earn money in the game, Rockstar Games has included many lucrative objects that can cost a significant amount if players are not frugal with their spending.

Only a few players can hold their millionaire status in the game. A common tendency to spend money on attractive things causes gamers to run out of their hard-earned money. Most GTA Online players waste their money on frivolous items rather than investing in their growth.

While it is up to the players how much dedication they can devote to multiplying their earnings, this article will provide five money-earning tips on becoming a millionaire in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Top 5 ways to become a millionaire in GTA Online

5) Do double and triple-money missions

GTA Online offers players double and triple money bonuses. Rockstar randomly selects some available missions and increases their payouts by one week. This benefit is usually assigned to 5-10 missions in the game.

While it is unlikely that all of the double and triple money missions will greatly benefit the players, they can be used to earn some quick cash. Most missions pay at least $25,000 for a few minutes of work when they are on double-money benefits.

4) Sell full Bunker supplies

Bunkers are a solid business to own in GTA Online. Players can earn a lot of money simply by performing minor tasks to keep the business running. A full bunker sale will net players up to $1 million. Rockstar occasionally offers double-money bonuses, which increases the payout even more.

Players are advised to purchase the bunker upgrades available to derive the greatest benefits. While they might cost a fortune, the upgrades will significantly increase production value, resulting in more money for the players. The bunker upgrades currently available are:

Equipment upgrade - $1,155,000

Staff upgrade - $598,500

Security upgrade - $351,000

While security upgrades are highly optional, GTA Online players must get the equipment and staff upgrades for the bunkers.

3) Sell full cargo warehouse

Like bunkers, cargo warehouses are also very beneficial. Players can only have one bunker in GTA Online, but they can buy up to four cargo warehouses. These warehouses are available in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Players can purchase crates for their warehouses and sell them immediately with increased value.

Players should always purchase large warehouses and sell them during double or triple money offers to maximize their profits. While not ideally advised, players can try to sell them in crowded lobbies to earn extra bonuses.

2) Dr. Dre Contract

The Dr. Dre contract is one of the highest-paid contract missions in GTA Online. It consists of 10-12 setup missions followed by a finale. Each setup mission pays around $10,000, generating up to $100,000, and the finale awards a whopping $1 million cash directly to the players.

To begin the contract, players must first own an Agency and complete some initial missions. Once the Dr. Dre Contract is unlocked, players can finish it within 1.5-2 hours. It is also repeatable, generating an infinite amount of money. First-time players must wait a few minutes between each setup mission to match the mission’s story.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico heist has been the most popular money-grinding method for a long time. Although Rockstar recently nerfed the mission with the Criminal Enterprises DLC update, players still majorly grind it to make the most money in GTA Online.

Completing the heist pays around $1.5 million. However, players must wait 144 minutes or three in-game days to replay the mission. Still, it is the most popular method to earn money, as no other errands offer this much in the game.

