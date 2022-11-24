5 essential things to buy in GTA Online before winter update

GTA Online is expected to receive a new winter update in December 2022. While Rockstar Games is yet to release any official information, many sources and data leakers have reported that a new heist DLC for the multiplayer title will be released on December 13, 2022.

Players still have a little more time to wait for the rumored DLC. While no insider information about the update has been released, they should brace themselves for all-new vehicles, gameplay, and deals.

This article lists five essential items, ranging from properties to vehicles, that GTA Online players should buy before the winter update.

Agency, Garage, and 3 other important things to buy before the GTA Online December 2022 update

1) Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

GTA Online can be a warzone at times, and players require all-around protection in such situations.

The winter update is rumored to include a new heist in the game. Based on previous experiences, heist setup missions involve a lot of gunfights. While pro-shooter rival players are already ruthless, Rockstar Games made the enemy NPCs aim bots, making it extremely difficult to eliminate them all at once.

Therefore, it is now an excellent time to purchase an Insurgent Pick-Up Custom. The vehicle has bullet-proof windows that can withstand 27 missiles, nine RPGs, 23 rounds of explosive bullets, five tank missiles, and two rounds of anti-aircraft missiles.

2) Agency

The Agency is one of the best businesses to own in GTA Online. Players can gain access to a variety of contract missions, DLC missions, and unique upgrades by purchasing an Agency. While it unlocks Franklin Clinton and Chop from Story Mode, fans also get to work for Dr. Dre, who provides the second highest-paying mission in the game.

However, the main advantages of an Agency are Imani Tech access and Armory, which players can use to upgrade their belongings. Imani Tech equips selected vehicles with the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which prevents homing weapons from locking onto your vehicle. Meanwhile, Armory is a customized version of Ammu Nation, which sells weapons and armor at lower prices.

3) Oppressor Mk II

Whether one loves or hates it, the Oppressor Mk II is one of the best vehicles for travel in GTA Online. The customized flying bike can maneuver through tight spaces and avoid oncoming traffic by flying above it. Its weapon additions also greatly aid in dealing with enemies.

The Oppressor Mk II can be instantly spawned almost anywhere on the map and has a decent speed compared to other flying vehicles. While it is notorious for being griefers' "best friend," solo grinders can also use the vehicle to save a significant amount of time when traveling between missions.

The Oppressor Mk II normally costs $3,890,250, with a trade price of $2,925,000. However, players can get the vehicle for an additional 50% off this Black Friday.

4) Garage

While purchasing a garage may seem absurd, Rockstar Games releases a new set of vehicles with each DLC update in GTA Online. Therefore, car enthusiasts who are short on vehicle storage space should consider purchasing a garage.

Unlike other items in the game, garages are reasonably priced. Players can easily afford high-end garages that cost between $105,000 and $150,000.

5) Toreador

The Toreador is one of the best armored and weaponized cars in GTA Online. While the Oppressor Mk II fills the need for a flying vehicle, the Toreador allows players to go underwater with ease. It is an amphibious vehicle that can travel on land and underwater like a submarine.

Although most missions in the game take place on land, some are designed to be played underwater. The Toreador can be used in any situation and will be available at a 50% discount during the Black Friday sales, making it one of the must-have purchases in GTA Online.

