How to start Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online offers plenty of business for players to operate. These businesses are divided into executive businesses and Motor Cycle Club businesses.

Some businesses can operate from both ends. Among the five businesses that MC Club offers, the Counterfeit Cash Factory is popular, as it is also many users' first MC club business they bought.

The primary function of this business is to produce counterfeit cash and spread it across the state. However, there are some tips and tricks to maximize income from this business.

Beginners guide to starting Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online

To start a Counterfeit Cash Factory in GTA Online, gamers need to buy a Motorcycle Club and register as an MC President. They have to visit the Maze Bank Foreclosure website in-game to purchase any Clubhouses available.

The Clubhouse costs range from $200,000 to $495,000, and they all function similarly. After purchasing a clubhouse, players must set it up.

They will now be registered as MC Club Presidents and can access the laptops available on the property. These laptops run on the Open Road network, and users can purchase MC Club businesses from them.

GTA Online has four Counterfeit Cash Factories in different locations. While all the factories function and work the same, their purchase prices differ with the location. They are:

Grand Senora Desert - $845,000

Paleto Bay - $951,600

Cypress Flats - $1,267,500

Vespucci Canals - $1,605,000

It is up to GTA Online gamers which Counterfeit Cash Factory they want to buy. However, buying one close to the other businesses, at least to the MC Club ones, is recommended.

After buying the business, players need to set it up as well. They can visit the newly purchased Counterfeit Cash Factory, where they'll receive a call from Long John Teabag, aka LJT, telling them what to do.

Once the setup is complete, users can access the laptop available in the factory. It will give them a glimpse of the factory's functions and options to sell, resupply, upgrade and shut down the business.

Before proceeding to any other option, GTA Online users should always consider upgrading the Counterfeit Cash Factory. The business has three kinds of upgrades, each costing ample money. They are:

Equipment Upgrade - $440,000

Staff Upgrade - $136,500

Security Upgrade -$456,000

Gamers are free to do or ignore any upgrades, but getting at least the staff and equipment upgrades is recommended as it will boost production and income. The security upgrade deploys security personnel in and around the factory to protect them from police raids and other gang attacks.

However, the chances of that happening are very low, and players can leave it for later.

After purchasing the upgrades, players can resupply their business in GTA Online. The setup mission should fill the supplies. However, when supplies go low, users can buy or steal them.

Buying the supplies costs $75,000, and it fills the entire supply stock. While stealing is free, it will require gamers to complete stealing missions and multiple steals to fill the entire stock completely.

