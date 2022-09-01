GTA Online weekly update unveils 6 new HSW races for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA Online’s weekly update for Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has added new race missions for Hao's Special Works (HSW) Race Series. These were only added for next-gen console players as part of the Criminal Enterprises DLC update.

The new update features six new race missions along with the existing HSW variants. As usual, players can only use HSW upgraded vehicles for these races.

A look at 6 new HSW races that have been added to GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

1) Crossing Paths

As the name suggests, this race crosses the track path on Davis Avenue, making it a little difficult for the players to dodge each other without colliding.

This HSW race can be played by up to 30 players, and they will have to use vehicles with Haos’s Special Works Upgrade from Hao at the LS Car Meet. The track's length is 1.84 miles or 2.96 km.

2) Dipping In

This HSW lap race can be played with up to eight kinds of Hao's Special Works vehicles in GTA Online. Players will have to start racing from Vinewood out into the countryside before making it to the Grand Senora Desert.

It is one of the longest races in the game and the track length is 4.07 miles or 6.55 km, and 16 players can compete in it.

3) Dockyard

This particular race takes place around the Terminal at the Port of Los Santos in GTA Online. Up to eight players can take part in the race using Hao’s Special Works upgraded vehicles from the LS Car Meet.

As described in its description in GTA Online, players might have to duck between containers, gantry cranes, and NPC union workers along the route. The length of this track is 2.11 miles or 3.39 km.

4) Grapeseed Circuit

This HSW race is a 29-checkpoint-long lap race. It starts on Seaview Road near McKenzie Field and passes through many checkpoints like Grapeseed Main Street, Union Road, Senora Freeway, East Joshua Road, and more.

The track's length is 2.62 miles or 4.21 km. Like other HSW races, this one also requires players to compete with Hao’s Special Works upgraded vehicles.

5) Learning Curve

Learning Curve takes place around the University of San Andreas, Los Santos, in GTA Online. According to the description, the track covers wide roads and narrow canyon drives in Rockford Hills.

Up to eight players can compete in this race, but what makes it interesting is that they are also allowed to use bikes along with other HSW-upgraded vehicles. The track's length is 2.80 miles or 4.50 km.

6) Panic Stations

This HSW race can be played by up to 30 players in GTA Online. It starts at the Grand Banks Steel Foundry in La Mesa and runs through the middle of the city.

The track's length is 3.81 miles or 6.13 km, but players can only use HSW-upgraded vehicles in this race as well.

