5 most fun-to-use weapons throughout the GTA series

Weapons are an integral part of GTA games. While driving around on the streets in their stolen vehicle, players also need weapons to keep the enemy at bay. A player without a weapon feels like a boat without an oar.

GTA offers a bunch of weapons in their games. Grand Theft Auto has everything from heavy weapons that slow down players to charming offerings that look totally harmless. This article focuses on some fun-to-use weapons found throughout the series.

Explore these fun-to-use weapons in the GTA series

5) Chainsaw

Appearing first in GTA Vice City, the chainsaw has always been most players' favorite melee weapon. Loud and heavy, it asserts the dominance of the player. Though the movement slows down a bit, holding one and unleashing mayhem on the game's innocent NPCs is always fun.

The chainsaw has also appeared in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, and Chinatown Wars. While it can instantly kill any NPC, it can also easily damage the doors, bumpers, and hoods of vehicles. A few strikes with a chainsaw can cause any vehicle to explode.

4) Stone Hatchet

An Easter egg from Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, the stone hatchet is a useful melee weapon in GTA Online, providing players with a special ability. It is a battle axe that triggers a rampage ability similar to that of Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 5. It is also usable on bikes.

Players need to unlock the axe by doing bounty missions from Maude Eccles. Once unlocked, it can be used to kill 25 targets which will reward the players with $250,000. While the rampage ability lasts only 12 seconds, it makes the players near-indestructible.

3) Up-n-Atomizer

A small futuristic weapon found in GTA Online. The Up-n-Atomizer is a full-little gun to troll NPC and other players. While its design seems a little cartoonish, its impact is mighty.

Very similar to the Stun Gun, this one can be said to be an upgraded version. It can bump or even flip a heavy vehicle. It can also hurt and kill people. If a person is hit directly, it will throw them out in the air for a short period.

The Up-n-Atomizer can also be used to knock down fences. The blast from the gun makes things fly, even the user if it is shot close. This effect is useful when players or their vehicles get stuck in weird places.

2) Flowers

While a bouquet is unharmful and looks nice, Rockstar, to troll players, made it a weapon cum gift in GTA San Andreas. It is a melee weapon with strangely higher attacking power than normal fists.

A few strikes with it can explode gas pumps and cars as well. Players can give their in-game girlfriends flowers to impress them or beat the hell out of an enemy with them. Seeing CJ with a bouquet is a “deadly combo” for girls and others. Carrying flowers in the inventory also increases CJ’s sex appeal.

1) Dildo

The funniest and most absurd melee weapon in San Andreas, Dildo has appeared across various GTA games. Like flowers, players can also knock out other people using dildos.

Dildo shares the same properties as flowers and can be gifted to various girlfriends of CJ, increasing the relationship's progress. Rockstar is very peculiar with its sense of humor and has put it in various locations in other games as a non- “palpable” object.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views only.

