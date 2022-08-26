List of free items in GTA Online, following weekly update (August 25 - 31)

Much to the community's delight, GTA Online’s weekly update added many new events and activities to the recently launched The Criminal Enterprises DLC. While weekly updates generally bring discounts and exciting events to the game, this week’s update is providing free items to players as well.

From fast cars to weapons and free modifications to outfits, Rockstar has released a hefty bundle of features in this update. Furthermore, after two years, a versus battle has surfaced in the streets of Los Santos, providing free membership items. This article focuses on all the free goodies that are currently available for GTA Online players to claim.

Free items in GTA Online

Starting with the vehicle, Rockstar is giving away the Declasse Hotring Sabre to all players for free. As part of a promotion for the Sprunk vs. eCola competition, the Sabre can be claimed for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Players can also get the vehicle's eCola x Sprunk livery at no additional cost. Along with that, all Sprunk and eCola-branded liveries as well as red and green tire smoke available for other vehicles are on the house in GTA Online.

Thanks to the upcoming event, Sprunk and eCola body suits are also available free of charge. Players simply need to head to the front desk of any clothing store in-game and claim them using the Interaction Menu.

Furthermore, melee weapons available in the Ammu-Nations stores are free this week.

More benefits for GTA+ members

Console players who have a subscription to GTA+ membership will receive additional benefits. The new Lampadati Corsita, available on the Legendary Motorsport website, can be claimed for free this week. Players can also get the Graphic Montage and Geometric Shapes liveries free of cost.

Furthermore, a garage and a safe are also available for CEOs this week. They can be claimed at no cost from the Dynasty 8 Executive website within the game.

The Apricot Perseus Cap, Gold Beat Off Earphones, and Apricot Perseus Track Pants (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with that, the Apricot Perseus Cap, Gold Beat Off Earphones, and Apricot Perseus Track Pants are also available for GTA+ members. These items are automatically added to the players’ inventories and can be accessed by visiting any wardrobe or fitting room in any clothing store.

In general, Rockstar Games has released many useful updates and features for this last week of the month. From heavy discounts to exciting and fun free items, The Criminal Enterprises DLC has received a rather positive response from the community so far. Although most of the items and discounts are only available for a week, the Sprunk vs. eCola event accessories may remain free until September 14.

