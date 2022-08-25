GTA Online weekly update brings Service Carbine, 4x bonuses, new car, and more

GTA Online's latest weekly update has introduced some new content from the recently released Criminal Enterprises DLC. Much to players' delight, there's a brand new weapon, the Service Carbine, as well as a new car, the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody. Furthermore, Rockstar has reintroduced 4x bonuses after quite a long time, making this particular week quite lucrative for players.

Additionally, there are two free bodysuits, a new type of collectible called LD Organics Products, and Sprunk is now available as a snack. Although there are a few discounts, as usual, they're not that attractive. The Enus Paragon R and the BF Club are the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride for this week, respectively. This article will dive deeper into GTA Online's latest weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update introduces Service Carbine, Brioso 300, and better bonuses

New content

New weapon released

Service Carbine

New vehicle released

Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody - $610,000 (+$585,000 for custom upgrade)

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Benefactor LM87

Lampadati Corsita

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Ocelot Jugular

Lampadati Michelli GT

Benefactor Schwartzer

Vapid Dominator ASP

Bravado Buffalo STX

Podium Vehicle

Enus Paragon R Classic (resale value of $543,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

BF Club (Top 4 in LS Car Meet Series Races for 4 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Premium Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Coil Cyclone II

New Test Track Vehicles

Vapid Hustler

Annis RE-7B

Grotti Bestia GTS

Time Trials

Time Trial - Elysian Island II

HSW Time Trial - Pacific Bluffs

RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

With regards to bonus cash, RP and other useful benefits, this week's update includes:

4x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Lamar Contact Missions

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Hotring Circuit Races

Stockpile

Rewards

Sprunk/eCola Bodysuits — login unlock

Declasse Hotring Sabre (with eCola x Sprunk livery) — login unlock

Discounts

For vehicle and property enthusiasts, the following items have been discounted this week:

50% off on the following:

Vapid Hustler

Vapid Chino

Pegassi Vacca

Ocelot Jugular

Benefactor XLS

40% off on the following:

Annis RE-78

Declasse DR1

Progen PR4

Nightclubs (+Renovations)

New car, new weapon, and new collectibles

Now available in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is Rockstar's version of the M16 rifle, the Service Carbine. The Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody is now available as a custom variant of the Grotti Brioso 300. For $585,000, players can have Benny's Original Motor Works transform their regular Brioso into this custom variant.

Additionally, Grand Theft Auto Online now offers collectibles from LD Organics Products, with about 100 of these spread all over the map. Players can claim a reward of $150,000, 100,000 RP, a White LD Organics Tee, and a Black LD Organics Cap if they manage to find them all.

