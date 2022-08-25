GTA Online weekly update brings Service Carbine, 4x bonuses, new car, and more

GTA Online's latest weekly update has introduced some new content from the recently released Criminal Enterprises DLC. Much to players' delight, there's a brand new weapon, the Service Carbine, as well as a new car, the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody. Furthermore, Rockstar has reintroduced 4x bonuses after quite a long time, making this particular week quite lucrative for players.
Additionally, there are two free bodysuits, a new type of collectible called LD Organics Products, and Sprunk is now available as a snack. Although there are a few discounts, as usual, they're not that attractive. The Enus Paragon R and the BF Club are the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride for this week, respectively. This article will dive deeper into GTA Online's latest weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update introduces Service Carbine, Brioso 300, and better bonuses
New content
New weapon released
- Service Carbine
New vehicle released
- Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody - $610,000 (+$585,000 for custom upgrade)
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Benefactor LM87
- Lampadati Corsita
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Ocelot Jugular
- Lampadati Michelli GT
- Benefactor Schwartzer
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Bravado Buffalo STX
Podium Vehicle
- Enus Paragon R Classic (resale value of $543,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- BF Club (Top 4 in LS Car Meet Series Races for 4 days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Premium Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Coil Cyclone II
New Test Track Vehicles
- Vapid Hustler
- Annis RE-7B
- Grotti Bestia GTS
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Elysian Island II
- HSW Time Trial - Pacific Bluffs
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
With regards to bonus cash, RP and other useful benefits, this week's update includes:
4x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Lamar Contact Missions
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Hotring Circuit Races
- Stockpile
Rewards
- Sprunk/eCola Bodysuits — login unlock
- Declasse Hotring Sabre (with eCola x Sprunk livery) — login unlock
Discounts
For vehicle and property enthusiasts, the following items have been discounted this week:
50% off on the following:
- Vapid Hustler
- Vapid Chino
- Pegassi Vacca
- Ocelot Jugular
- Benefactor XLS
40% off on the following:
- Annis RE-78
- Declasse DR1
- Progen PR4
- Nightclubs (+Renovations)
New car, new weapon, and new collectibles
Now available in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is Rockstar's version of the M16 rifle, the Service Carbine. The Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody is now available as a custom variant of the Grotti Brioso 300. For $585,000, players can have Benny's Original Motor Works transform their regular Brioso into this custom variant.
Additionally, Grand Theft Auto Online now offers collectibles from LD Organics Products, with about 100 of these spread all over the map. Players can claim a reward of $150,000, 100,000 RP, a White LD Organics Tee, and a Black LD Organics Cap if they manage to find them all.
