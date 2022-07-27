Is GTA+ worth buying after the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises summer update?

GTA+ membership rewards have finally been renewed with the arrival of GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

The summer update has been hotly anticipated for a few weeks now. There has never been an easier time for players to make a lot of money in this game. Businesses can now be run in private sessions, so they no longer have to worry about griefers ruining their missions.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises isn't the only new content update for this game. By paying $5.99 this month, GTA+ members will also gain exclusive rewards. The question remains whether or not it's worth the purchase.

Do players really need to get GTA+ membership for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

Here's what members get this month

Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: Starting tomorrow GTA+ Members get the new Lampadati Corsita sports car with 2 complimentary and exclusive Liveries for it.Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: rsg.ms/1fbcd6f Starting tomorrow GTA+ Members get the new Lampadati Corsita sports car with 2 complimentary and exclusive Liveries for it.Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: rsg.ms/1fbcd6f https://t.co/vXaUnIG18d

June 26 doesn't just mark the arrival of GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. It also means that GTA+ membership rewards have been renewed. Rockstar always changes it every month or so.

Here are the GTA+ benefits from now until August 31:

Rockstar will send $500,000 in the player's bank account

in the player's bank account A free Lampadati Corsita sports car (normally costs $1,795,000)

sports car (normally costs $1,795,000) Players no longer pay organization fees , including Vehicle Requests

, including Vehicle Requests Executive Offices get a free garage and safe from Dynasty Executive 8

from Dynasty Executive 8 Operation Paper Trail will have a 50% reward bonus for completing missions

for completing missions Players will get free clothing accessories sent to their wardrobe

sent to their wardrobe Shark cards will have a 15% cash bonus

Businesses have been given a major spotlight in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. Unsurprisingly, the paid subscription reflects this mentality. That is why a few of the rewards focus on players running their organizations.

Are these benefits worth the paid subscription?

Ben @videotech_ Rockstar has announced all GTA+ members will get the all-new Lampadati Corsita Sports Car, with two exclusive liveries.



Alongside this, the membership will offer two free abilities with no charges- Bribe Authorities & Ghost Organization which can be found in the interaction menu Rockstar has announced all GTA+ members will get the all-new Lampadati Corsita Sports Car, with two exclusive liveries.Alongside this, the membership will offer two free abilities with no charges- Bribe Authorities & Ghost Organization which can be found in the interaction menu https://t.co/x1EMd2DCmj

Honestly, only a few of these rewards are useful. With that said, players can also avoid a few hours of grinding. They just need to look at what they're saving. For example, the Lampadati Corsita is a brand new sports car in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, with a hefty price tag of $1,795,000.

Office garages also range from $745,000 to $1,150,000, while the money safe costs $335,000. With GTA+ membership this month, players could save anywhere between $2,875,000 and $3,280,000.

However, only the office garage is a basic necessity. The money safe isn't particularly useful in this game. Meanwhile, there are cheaper alternatives for a fancy sports car. The Corsita isn't even the best vehicle in this update, since the Greenwood and Omnis e-GT have Imani Tech.

Final verdict

Stuart Lugsden  @AGuyWhoTweet5 @brose750 @RockstarGames The problem is that GTA+ is a scam and people with common sense ignore it. R* punishes these ppl by adding exclusive content to it to motivate them into buying it. The new stuff should have been added by default, not put behind another give me more of your money thing like this. @brose750 @RockstarGames The problem is that GTA+ is a scam and people with common sense ignore it. R* punishes these ppl by adding exclusive content to it to motivate them into buying it. The new stuff should have been added by default, not put behind another give me more of your money thing like this.

$5.99 may not seem like a lot of money, but players should know the value of what they're spending it on. For the most part, GTA+ membership has rarely been worth it. That hasn't changed much with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

GTA+ members can only save money by spending real money. This feature is useful if players simply don't want to grind for the latest vehicle. However, this is a major indictment of the game itself. If players would rather pay money to avoid playing the game longer, that is a problem.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is still a welcome change that players should be excited for, but they won't be missing anything with the paid subscription.

