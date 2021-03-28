5 tips and tricks to save more money in GTA Online

Saving money in GTA Online is surprisingly easy with these tips and tricks.

It's always advisable for GTA Online players to figure out new ways to manage their finances more carefully. For some GTA Online players, these tips and tricks should be braindead obvious. For others, it might be insightful. Either way, money is the most essential resource in GTA Online, so it is vital to figure out how one can best manage their wealth.

Predictably, this means that some tips will involve investments the player should avoid. Ideal investments will turn over the best profit for the player, but some of the bad investments on this list don't come anywhere close. GTA Online is a complicated game for some, so hopefully, this simple guide can help beginners.

Five tips and tricks to save more money in GTA Online

#5 - Don't buy random stuff

Image via Dailymotion

One of the best ways to save money is to only buy what a player needs. Sometimes, it's fine to give in to one's desires, but it shouldn't consume the player. Spending six figures on clothing when the player only has one business is a terrible decision, objectively speaking. Likewise, buying mediocre sports cars won't help the player as much as more worthwhile investments.

Random stuff can apply to anything in the game. It could be as simple as upgrading one's mediocre vehicle in lieu of doing something more productive with that money. This also means that GTA Online players shouldn't just buy everything for the sake of owning it. It's fine if the player is at the end-game and has everything they need, but most players aren't at that stage of the game.

#4 - Wait for discounts

Image via Rockstar Games

Alert players should be aware that Rockstar frequently does events where some items or properties go on a discount. The easiest way for players to ready themselves for these sorts of situations is to follow Rockstar on various social media platforms, as they often post about it when an event is released. This means that it's better to wait a little longer for a discount, especially if the player can save millions.

It's best to use these discounts when it's convenient. Otherwise, players will accomplish next to nothing just waiting around like a log flowing down a waterfall. Still, taking advantage of these discounts is an excellent way to save money, especially if a player needs a lot of items within a particular event.

#3 - Invest in good businesses and properties

Image via GTA Online Reddit

Not all businesses are worth an investment in GTA Online. For example, within MC Businesses, the Cocaine Lockup far outclasses the Document Forgery Office as a profitable venture. In this scenario, players would expect to make nearly 50% more with the former business as opposed to using the latter one. This means that choosing to not invest in a Document Forgery Office would be a good way to save money in GTA Online.

Likewise, players shouldn't buy random low-end or middle-class apartments. Even if it's cheap, it's a waste of money as the player can't do anything unique in these sorts of properties. Businesses are the name of the game in GTA Online, so the player shouldn't spend their money on random homes.

#2 - Don't blatantly mod or cheat

Image via Rockstar Games

This reason may seem counterintuitive given that exploiting cheats or using a mod is an excellent way to earn money, but GTA Online players need to remember how strict Rockstar's suspension policy is. If the player manages to get away with it, then that's great. They'll have more money for whatever they desire. However, not all players are as fortunate.

The first ban completely wipes out a player's character. Predictably, this means that they will have no money, assets, weapons, and the like, making the possibility of getting caught one of the worst ways to save money in GTA Online. If the player gets banned a second time, that's it. That GTA Online account is permanently banned and is unlikely to be reinstated anytime soon.

#1 - Earn more money

Image via GTAbase.com

Saving money is great, but a player has to earn money in the first place for that to happen. Players often can't just coast off the good fortunes they earned from one heist for the rest of the game. Rather, players need to constantly be grinding (or buying Shark Cards) to start saving money.

Just as there are tips to save money, there are also valuable tips to earn it. GTA Online players who seek to do the former should definitely check out the latter. Of course, sometimes the player can save more money while making a profit. An example of this would be stealing stock for various business missions as opposed to buying it, as the player wouldn't have to spend money getting supplies.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.