GTA Online Beginner's Guide: 5 things you should do right in the start

GTA Online was bound to be a success for Rockstar, but very few predicted the giant of the industry it was going to become. Over the years since its release, GTA Online has seen multiple updates and additions to the game.

In 2020, it is an entirely different beast to what it was back in 2013, and players can often find themselves overwhelmed at first. Several players played the game during launch but tapered off as time went on.

Returning to the game can catch you by surprise, as you are bombarded with information and activities available to you. For new players, fresh off the plane in Los Santos, the world of GTA Online can be daunting.

However, it doesn't take long for players to get a grasp, and learn the basic mechanics and activities they need to do in order to level up in the game.

Here are a few basic things you should do right when you start a new character in GTA Online.

GTA Online Beginner's Guide

1) Do not skip the Tutorial

The game gives you the option to skip the Tutorial level entirely and jump straight into GTA Online. But you shouldn't, as it helps you get familiar with the game right from the start without having to deal with other players.

The tutorial level might not help you get acquainted with every one of the businesses you can own, or activities, but it is a good starting point to learn the basics.

2) Use Passive Mode in the start

Completing Freemode Challenges and objectives is an excellent way to earn some bonus RP and GTA$, but the Freemode in GTA Online is filled with griefers.

Griefers are essentially players whose sole purpose in the game is to ruin other players' experience. They will look to blow you up any chance they get and steal all the money you have on you.

Enabling Passive Mode to explore Freemode. Getting familiar with the game is an absolute must, as griefers will make you quit the game faster than any other mission in GTA Online.

3) Deposit your Cash in the Bank

As previously mentioned, griefers will attempt to mug you every chance they get. Therefore, it is always a good idea to keep your money in the bank.

In order to do that, follow these steps:

Pull up your Phone Select Internet Select Finance and Services Select Maze Bank Select Deposit Money Deposit the entire amount

You will still be able to make all transactions using money from your bank, and there is no reason for you to be carrying around cash.

4) Buy a High-End Apartment as quickly as you can

Not only does a High-End Apartment come with a Garage for you to store your vehicles, but it also gives you access to the highest paying Missions in the game: Heists.

Heists are an essential part of the GTA Online experience, and you should be looking to get a few of them done right in the start. While you can participate in Heists by joining matchmaking with other players, starting the Heist as the Leader always pays more.

5) Complete Contact Missions

Contact Missions are one of the easiest ways to earn a few quick and easy bucks in GTA Online. Contacts such as Lamar will be available right from the start, and you will be able to complete his missions with ease.

GTA Online has a variety of match types, which can be hard to win right in the start, but Missions are relatively easy to complete.