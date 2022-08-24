5 best GTA 5 weapon mods in 2022

Guns and weapons in GTA are not very realistic when compared to their counterparts in many other RPG and AAA games. While the developers at Rockstar Games have constantly improved on their games' weapon mechanics over the years, they are still not up to the level of titles such as Counter-Strike or Call of Duty, to name a few.

However, the modding community has done some remarkable work in this area and provided PC players with numerous options to customize their weapons. These mods provide players with a fresh and enhanced experience.

This article lists some of the Grand Theft Auto 5 community's most liked and fun weapon mods.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views only.

GTA 5 weapon mods that provide a fresh experience

1) The Chainsaw

The chainsaw has always been most players' favorite melee weapon since Vice City. Loud and heavy, it provides a feeling of absolute power. While it used to slow down the character's movement a bit, it was always fun to hold one and unleash havoc on the game's innocent NPCs.

The chainsaw has appeared in many games, such as San Andreas, Chinatown Wars, and more. Rockstar discontinued the weapon after GTA 4; however, Impactjunky from GTA5-mods soon created a patch that brought this trusty old weapon back to the story mode.

2) Real Flamethrower

The flamethrower was also a favorite melee weapon for OG players. While the chainsaw has to be in close proximity to its target, the flamethrower can be used from a small distance away.

This weapon was present in the very first Grand Theft Auto and was a mainstay until Chinatown Wars. After Rockstar did away with flamethrowers in GTA 4 and 5, modder OHMYMODZ created a real flamethrower mod that shot out flames.

The developer has strictly prohibited players from going online with this mod activated.

3) Samsung Galaxy Note 7 bomb

We all remember the notoriety gained by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 due to its tendency to, well, explode. While the incident was no doubt traumatic and dangerous for those who owned the phone, or worse, had it go boom, modders embraced this "feature" and brought it to GTA 5.

Modder HitmanNiko created a patch that replaces the in-game sticky bomb with a Galaxy Note 7. The weapon works exactly like a sticky bomb, except it looks like a Note 7. The modder also mentioned that players can change the phone's color and wallpaper as per their choice.

4) Alternative weapons

While the story mode has plenty of weapons with which to unleash havoc on Los Santos NPCs, it is always fun to get some more unique tools.

Modder Z@gor created a mod pack that adds some more melee weapons to the story mode, such as Katana, Khukri, Guitar, Captain America Shield, and more. The mod provides 20 new melee weapons with which players can troll innocent NPCs.

The modder only wants the mod to be used in story mode. Joining GTA Online with the mod enabled can result in a ban from the service.

5) Realistic gun sounds

The weapons in Grand Theft Auto 5 are parodies of their real-life counterparts. While the developers try to retain as much visual resemblance as possible, the same cannot be said for the sounds.

Sound is an important factor in creating an immersive experience. Players are often found complaining that the guns sound like soft toys and that they do not give them the feel that such powerful weapons should.

Recognizing this need, modders XENORT, 420x420, MaoBO, and ThisIsntMyName created a mod pack that replaces the in-game gun sounds with those sourced from real-life. This mod succeeds in making the gunfights more enjoyable from an aural standpoint.

