New GTA 5 mod allows players to be Homelander from The Boys

GTA 5 was released way back in 2013 and it has been almost a decade since then. OG fans have played the full story at least once, while completionists might have taken a couple of swings at it.

That said, the single-player campaign never really got any updates as far as content is concerned. Older fans are now looking at new Expanded and Enhanced players with an envious gaze.

The modding community in GTA 5 is very active and makes sure to keep rolling out new creations daily. This article talks about a mod that allows players to take control of Homelander from The Boys.

Homelander and GTA 5 isn't a bad brew

Superhero movies and TV shows are quite popular these days and fans cannot get enough of them. That said, the Amazon series, The Boys, has amassed a reputable fanbase in a rather short span of time.

The show tells the tale of a world in which some superheroes abuse their powers as a team of regular humans try to stop them. The series is packed with action, comedy, and intense moments.

One of the most beloved characters from the show is Homelander, played by Antony Starr. He is a classic Superman clone gone rogue who also has bloody rage-fueled episodes at the slighest of inconveniences. He is the main antagonist of the series as well.

With that being said, bloody and rage-fueled episodes are a common occurrence in Los Santos. GTA 5 is known for the freedom it gives the players, it is an open-world action-adventure game after all. Gamers can often be seen just running over NPCs, blowing up cop cars, setting fire to gas stations and what not.

This mod, created by The Darth Knight, provides a new way for players to showcase their chaotic skills.

Homelander, being a superhero, has a few super powers of his own. GTA players can now fly across the Los Santos skyline, run at super speed, shoot lasers out of Homelander's eyes and also punch irritating NPCs into oblivion, thanks to his super strength.

The mod can also be used in combination with others to create cinematics, movies, recreate scenes, and a lot of other things. Some gamers even make Homelander good again by using him to protect Los Santos from monsters (via mods).

The creator also ensured that Homelander's suit matches the one from the show. The American Flag-styled cape adds to Rockstar Games' satirical style as well.

However, the model isn't as accurate as some fans would like. The procedure of making these mods and ensuring their compatibility with GTA 5 takes a lot of hard work and time. The Darth Knight has an improved version on his Patreon website and they are also working on the third version.

Mods are a great way to renew gameplay and have an all-new experience. However, players should not use any and every mod Online. The ones that provide overpowering advantages can destroy the balance and also get users reported, resulting in bans.

Recently, Rockstar also served notices to modders providing VR experiences to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption fans.

