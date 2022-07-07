Rockstar Games reportedly prioritizing GTA 6 after GTA Trilogy failure

Recent reports have claimed that Rockstar Games is prioritizing GTA 6 after the entire GTA Trilogy fiasco.

These reports come from Kotaku, who were pretty accurate with the initial GTA Trilogy news. The news is also related to Rockstar Games' decision to shelve the rumored GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters.

GTA 6 is arguably the most anticipated game right now. Every Twitter post from Rockstar Games gets several replies related to the game, making it abundantly clear that it's the title fans want to see more than anything else.

Rockstar Games has more freedom to work on another title after GTA Trilogy's failure

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.

#GTAIV #RDR1 As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision. As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1

Tez2 is one of the most notable GTA insiders around. According to one of his sources, Rockstar Games has chosen not to proceed with the long-rumored GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters. It is speculated that the disastrous reception of the GTA Trilogy is responsible for this recent change.

As far as Grand Theft Auto titles go, the GTA Trilogy has the worst critical reception by a significant margin. Its highest average critic score on Metacritic is a 56/100 for the Xbox Series X|S version.

Fan reception is even worse, with the average score ranging from 0.5 to 0.9. That's horrendously bad, and it isn't surprising that many players have asked for a refund.

There was a time when Rockstar Games' announcement of the Definitive Editions hyped up the general audience. Now, it's a laughing stock that has tarnished the great legacy of the three original games, which could've used a better attempt at a remaster.

Zack Zwiezen @ZwiezenZ Kotaku @Kotaku Red Dead Redemption, GTA IV remasters shelved after GTA Trilogy debacle: bit.ly/3nIN0jH Red Dead Redemption, GTA IV remasters shelved after GTA Trilogy debacle: bit.ly/3nIN0jH https://t.co/9YLjqCU5y2 I can confirm that Rockstar is focusing on GTA 6 instead of making more remasters. Sources tell me that a big factor for shelving the remasters was the GTA Trilogy being so hated/awful. twitter.com/Kotaku/status/… I can confirm that Rockstar is focusing on GTA 6 instead of making more remasters. Sources tell me that a big factor for shelving the remasters was the GTA Trilogy being so hated/awful. twitter.com/Kotaku/status/…

Since the rumored GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters have reportedly been shelved early, Rockstar Games is free to work on another title. It's not surprising that some reports claim that the company is now pushing harder on GTA 6.

This doesn't necessarily mean that these rumored remasters are canceled forever. It simply implies that the developers are shifting their focus away from remasters to focus on something that will likely get a better reception.

There has been no official confirmation from Rockstar Games on the matter. Whether the reports are true remains to be seen. If they are true, it's good news for those who have wanted a new single-player Grand Theft Auto game, as it's almost been a decade since the last one.

Rockstar's GTA 6 announcement

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Rockstar Games made the main announcement for GTA 6 with the tweet above.

The tweet was posted a few months after the GTA Trilogy's disastrous reception, but it doesn't reveal much in itself. This could give credence to the previous notion that the developers started to prioritize the game more around February. Apart from this, not much has been revealed.

There have been no major announcements related to this game since this tweet. Fans have several GTA 6 leaks to look at, although there is no guarantee that any of them are accurate.

LIVE POLL Q. Which game would you rather see worked on right now? GTA 6 GTA 4 remaster 1 votes so far