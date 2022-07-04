Rockstar Games allegedly cancelled GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remaster

According to recent insider reports, Rockstar Games did consider remastering GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption but eventually decided against it. This information was disclosed via a tweet by Tez2, a well-known source of inside information on Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto-related news.

The recent rumors of a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster got the fanbase quite excited, so this news will undoubtedly disappoint them. Furthermore, the hype regarding the remasters has been at a high because Rockstar has not made many GTA 6-related announcements.

Rockstar's plans for GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption

The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.

#GTAIV #RDR1 As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision. As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1

Rumors of a GTA 4 remaster have been floating around the internet for quite a while, especially since Take-Two sent DMCA notices to OpenIV, and Tez2 finally provided the fans with more information. Unfortunately, it was not what fans were expecting. Rockstar Games were supposedly working on a Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption remaster, but they decided to discontinue it.

According to Tez2, this information came from a reputable source with a record of providing accurate information when it comes to Rockstar Games' plans. Tez2 believes that this might have been due to the poor reception of the remastered 3D Universe trilogy. The Definitive Edition Trilogy was criticized for its poor quality at launch, and many were disappointed with what they believed was a very low-effort remaster.

Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption fans have been eagerly waiting for a remaster, and most were convinced that it would happen soon. Moreover, a large number of gamers have never played the original title but have enjoyed its sequel. For them, the remaster would have been the fan service of the decade.

How fans reacted to the news

Kifflom @KifflomGames @TezFunz2 The problem with the Trilogy is not the three video games themselves, but how badly they were made, a shame that Rockstar discards some quite interesting remasters. @TezFunz2 The problem with the Trilogy is not the three video games themselves, but how badly they were made, a shame that Rockstar discards some quite interesting remasters.

As expected, fan reaction has been largely negative. Fans are either disappointed or mockingly saying that it's better not to have remasters than to get poor-quality ones. The above tweet highlights that the remastered GTA trilogy was poorly received due to sub-par quality.

Some fans have pointed out that this is typical of Rockstar and Take-Two, and the gaming behemoths have been making similar decisions over the past few years. Ever since Grand Theft Auto Online has paid off as a profitable venture, Rockstar's primary focus has been on expanding the online hit.

Also, make it run better on PC. @TezFunz2 What kind of decision is that?! All they had to do is upgrade the resolution and make it available on recent consolesAlso, make it run better on PC. @TezFunz2 What kind of decision is that?! All they had to do is upgrade the resolution and make it available on recent consolesAlso, make it run better on PC.

PC gamers feel that Rockstar has always favored the console market, ignoring the PC player base completely. The majority of PC players thought both of these games desperately needed a PC remaster, which is not surprising considering that the current GTA 4's PC port is unstable and unreliable, whereas RDR was never released on PCs.

