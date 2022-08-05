GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update brings new money-making glitch via Vespucci Job (Remix)

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update was released recently and it added a ton of new features, gameplay improvements, and unavoidable glitches.

Rockstar Games has released a new weekly update that allows players to earn triple GTA$ and RP every time they play The Vespucci Job (Remix). It looks like the update has also brought a glitch with which players can easily earn even more money.

A new money-making glitch has been found in GTA Online

Famous GTA Online player GRAVESIGHT recently posted a video on YouTube showing an exploit that involves the ongoing triple rewards payout in The Vespucci Job (Remix) this week. This back-and-forth method allows players to earn a ton of money within a couple of minutes without much effort.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make the most out of it:

Start The Vespucci Job (Remix) as the host of the lobby. Increase the number of rounds to a maximum of “7 Rounds.” If on the Attacker side of the team, don’t do anything but drive/fly around. If on the Runner side of the team, hold down the Respawn/Reset”button (Triangle/Y) Keep respawning again and again until the timer ends. Repeat the same in every round.

That’s the entire procedure. Players do not need to do anything extra as they will get triple rewards every single time they finish this Adversary Mode. Despite losing rounds with the exploit, they will still get paid a ton of money in a couple of minutes, and will get to repeat the entire thing multiple times.

Exploring The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online

It is one of the Adversary Modes available in the game where players go against each other in different teams.

The two teams in The Vespucci Job (Remix) are:

Runner

Interceptors

The Runner have to collect 15 different checkpoints that are scattered around a particular area on the map, for a period of five minutes. Interceptors have to stop the Runner from accomplishing their task. They can crash their vehicles or use weaponized vehicles for an added advantage.

The winner gets decided on one of the two conditions listed below:

If the Interceptors successfully stop the Runner from collecting checkpoints within the given time, they’ll win.

If the Runner collects all the checkpoints within the five-minute time slot, they will win.

The host of the lobby can set up to four rounds required to win a match. There are seven maps available to choose from and each one of them is inspired by beloved movies:

The Vespucci Job (Remix) I - Baby Driver

The Vespucci Job (Remix) II - Dukes of Hazzard

The Vespucci Job (Remix) III – Goldfinger, Skyfall

The Vespucci Job (Remix) IV - Gone in 60 Seconds

The Vespucci Job (Remix) V – xXx

The Vespucci Job (Remix) VI - Fast and Furious

The Vespucci Job (Remix) VII - Mad Max Fury Road

All seven different maps are based on iconic scenes from famous movies that fans can recognize at once. It’s fun to have the same vibes as seen in the movie, and at the same time earn triple GTA$ and RP this week.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 https://t.co/u43MM3UISc

Players should note that it's only a matter of time before Rockstar's servers detect the exploits and fix them. The developers have also opened the long-awaited car showrooms where players can check selected rides and even take some of them on a test drive. A lot more content is coming to the game, including new cars via a drip feed format.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far