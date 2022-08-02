Top 5 cars for completing missions in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online has come into the limelight once again since the release of the new The Criminal Enterprises update, adding a lot of new features, and most importantly, new cars.

Car enthusiasts are rejoicing as they anxiously wait for Rockstar to add more cars to the mix soon. However new doesn’t always mean the best, especially when one is looking for the best cars to complete missions. A vehicle should be fast, weaponized, or simply an all-rounder to survive in the world of Los Santos.

With that being said, let’s look at the five best GTA Online cars that players should use to complete missions in 2022.

Top 5 GTA Online cars for completing missions - Price, features, & more

5) Half-track ($2,254,350 - $1,695,000)

At number five, it is the Bravado Half-track, a 3-seater military truck introduced in GTA Online with the Gunrunning update.

The vehicle can be equipped with a powerful quad autocannon turret, based on 2cm (20mm) Flak 38 autocannons. Players can also equip them with the strongest proximity mines that can blow up even armored vehicles.

Due to its completely bulletproof front windows and all the above features, it is considered to be one of the best vehicles for players to complete action-filled missions in the game.

4) Duke O’Death ($665,000/Free)

Next on the list is the Imponte Duke O’Death, a 2-door muscle car introduced in GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update.

It is considered to be the perfect vehicle to easily push or ram other vehicles off the road due to its excellent durability, strong bodywork, and increased overall mass. When fully upgraded, it has the capability to withstand a Sticky Bomb or three RPG hits with ease.

With most players being able to get it for free from Warstock Cache & Carry, they should use it for fast-chase missions in the game where they need to be on the defensive.

3) Deluxo ($4,721,500 - $3,550,000)

At number 3, it is none other than Imponte Deluxo, a 2-door sports coupe added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update.

The car has a special Hover mode, with which players can easily travel over water or terrain. With its Flyer mode, players can fly it in the skies of Los Santos and avoid ground enemies for good. It is also capable of using a doubling back maneuver to help players escape a location quickly. Players can also equip the vehicle with powerful front-facing machine guns and homing missile launchers.

All of this makes it one of the best choices for missions that require heavy weaponry as well as quick-escape moments.

2) Insurgent Pick-Up ($1,795,000 - $1,350,000)

Next on the list is the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up, a unique 9-seater Light Armored Personnel Vehicle (LAPV) added to GTA Online with the Heists Update.

It is equipped with a lethal machine gun turret, based on the Browning M2HB .50 caliber machine gun, ready to eliminate enemies with ease. Equipped with bullet-proof tires and armor comparable to Rhino Tank, it can withstand:

5 rockets

3 Tank Shell

6-7 Sticky Bombs

40-45 seconds of Minigun fire

4-5 direct RPGs

This vehicle is considered one of the best options for players to complete combat missions in the game.

1) Armored Kuruma ($698,250 - $525,000)

Finally, at number 1, it is everyone’s favorite - the Karin Kuruma (Armored), a 4-door armored sedan added to GTA Online with the Heists Update

Powered by a twin-cam straight-six engine, it boasts a staggering top speed of 147 mph. It offers various useful features to players, including bullet-resistant windows, bulletproof roof panels, and protective frames over its headlights.

The Karin Kuruma is considered to be an excellent choice for completing heists. Its performance also makes it an optimum choice to win most races in the game. Players can pick it up as an all-rounder vehicle, one they can rely on.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/3f7d911 In addition to a slew of new vehicles, some well-loved favorites – including the Pegassi Zentorno, Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo R – are receiving facelifts with a selection of new liveries. In addition to a slew of new vehicles, some well-loved favorites – including the Pegassi Zentorno, Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo R – are receiving facelifts with a selection of new liveries. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/Ae9Zi5yyvJ

Rockstar has done a pretty great job in offering variety in terms of vehicles, and players have the freedom to pick any option according to their usage. With a lot more vehicles coming to GTA Online later this summer, mission hunters can get ready to try them soon and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

