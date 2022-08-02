Top 5 heists to play in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online is currently in the limelight after the release of the new The Criminal Enterprises update, which has introduced major changes to the game.

Heists have always been an essential and beloved part of the game, where users participate in multi-part missions to set up and execute a major crime. As promised by Rockstar Games, the payout for all the heists has increased with the update, making them even more compelling.

Five enjoyable GTA Online heists to play in 2022

5) Human Raid

At number five is none other than Human Raid, added to GTA Online with the Heists Update.

Gamers must go to Humane Labs and Research facility searching for chemical weapons or other nerve agents. There are five setup missions and one finale, The Humane Labs Raid.

Here’s what they can earn depending on the difficulty level:

$270,000 (Easy)

$540,000 (Normal)

$675,000 (Hard)

The Criminal Enterprises update now allows players to earn an additional 75% GTA$ payout on every successful completion of the finale.

4) Fleeca Job

Next on the list is The Fleeca Job, introduced in GTA Online as part of the Heists Update.

Lester is planning to rob Fleeca Bank, located on the Great Ocean Highway, and users need to help him execute his plans for a massive payout. It consists of only two setup missions and one finale, making it one of the quickest heists to be completed.

Here’s what they can earn upon completion:

$57,500 (Easy)

$115,000 (Normal)

$143,750 (Hard)

The update now allows gamers to earn 75% more payout in the final mission, making it worth mentioning here.

3) Prison Break

At number 3 is the famous Prison Break, added to the game with the Heists Update. Once players complete The Fleeca Job, Lester introduces the heist to them.

As briefed by Lester himself, users have to help Agent 14 go to Bolingbroke Penitentiary to help Professor Maxim Rashkovsky escape it. Four setup missions need to be completed before taking the finale.

The following is a payout list for the heist:

$200,000 (Easy)

$400,000 (Normal)

$500,000 (Hard)

The latest update now rewards gamers 75% more GTA$ for the finale. The heist is easy, quick, and fun to complete no matter how many times they have done it already.

2) Series A

Next on the list is Series A, added to GTA Online as part of the Heists Update. It is associated with the beloved Trevor Philips as he welcomes players to Trevor Philips Industries.

Intending to sell drugs and make a profit out of it, he needs players to help him obtain the “goods” and make the deal. It consists of five setup missions, the completion of which leads to the finale.

Here’s a list of possible earnings:

$202,000 (Easy)

$404,000 (Normal)

$505,000 (Hard)

The Criminal Enterprises update has boosted the payout for the final mission, now paying an additional 75% every time users complete it.

1) Pacific Standard

At number 1 is the good old classic Pacific Standard, the last heist available for gamers on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Lester never shies away from robbing banks, and this heist is no different. He needs players to rob The Pacific Standard Bank in Downtown Vinewood and get out of there safely.

The entire robbery includes five setup missions and one grand finale. Users can easily earn lots of cash:

$500,000 (Easy)

$1,500,000 (Normal)

$1,875,000 (Hard)

The new update now allows them to earn 75% more cash on completion of the finale every time.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

Rockstar has also permanently reduced the Heist Setup cost across the board to $25K. It is the best time for gamers to wear masks in the game and complete all of these heists to hustle faster than ever.

