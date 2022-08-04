How to play Vespucci Job (Remix) for 3x bonuses in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar Games has just released a new GTA Online weekly update, allowing players to earn up to triple the usual rewards upon completion of The Vespucci Job (Remix). The game gives players various different options to hustle by making such modes more enticing from time to time.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) is one of the Adversary Modes that was introduced in GTA Online with its release on the new-gen consoles of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Players can now earn 3x GTA$ and RP while playing this mode throughout the week. Not only is this mode fun to play, but it also provides a boost to one’s hustle within the game. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online.

Everything players need to know about The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online

Being part of the Adversary Mode, The Vespucci Job (Remix) is a player vs player mode where one group of players goes up against another group in a pre-described manner. Players can be divided into two teams in this Adversary Mode: a solo Runner and up to three Interceptors.

The Runners will have to collect 15 different checkpoints within a given time of five minutes. Furthermore, these checkpoints are always scattered around a particular area of the map. Players will have to stay within the circular area marked on the map at all times. If they do leave the area, they will have 15 seconds to return to it or they will be automatically wasted.

On the other hand, players on the Interceptors team have to stop the Runner from completing his/her task at any cost. They can either crash their car into the player, or take him/her out using weaponized vehicles.

Once caught by the Interceptor team, the Runner has to manually free their car or reset, doing so takes 20 seconds out of the timer. In the last 30 seconds of the timer, manual resets are not allowed whatsoever.

The host can set the number of rounds required to win a match, and a maximum of four can be selected. The winner of the round is decided by the following two conditions in the game:

If all the checkpoints get collected within the period, the Runner wins.

If the Runner is unable to get to the checkpoints within the given time, the Interceptor team wins.

What are the different maps available for The Vespucci Job (Remix) in GTA Online?

There are seven different maps with pre-described scenarios that players have to follow and complete in a given time. Here’s a list of all seven maps with their referenced movies/scenes mentioned below:

The Vespucci Job (Remix) I – It is a getaway scene that looks to be inspired by the opening heist in Baby Driver. The Vespucci Job (Remix) II – It is a reference to the Dodge Charger scene from The Dukes of Hazzard. The Vespucci Job (Remix) III – It is inspired by the James Bond movies, Skyfall and Goldfinger. The Vespucci Job (Remix) IV – It is based on Gone in 60 Seconds (2000). The Vespucci Job (Remix) V – This is a getaway scene inspired by Xander Cage's escape scene in xXx. The Vespucci Job (Remix) VI – It is a reference to the Fast and Furious franchise. The Vespucci Job (Remix) VII – It is inspired by Mad Max: Fury Road.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

In general, the latest update is granting GTA Online players quite a few discounts and bonuses this week, keeping the game lively and interesting. Introduced by The Criminal Enterprises update, long-awaited car showrooms have now been opened in Los Santos where players can check out and test drive the newly released cars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far