5 ways GTA Online can improve while players wait for GTA 6

The wait for GTA 6 has been significantly reduced, but players will still have to wait at least another two years to play it. Regrettably, the recent leaks have shaken the game's development process, which could cause a potential delay in its release.

Until then, players must rely on Grand Theft Auto Online for the most up-to-date GTA experience. On October 1, 2022, the Rockstar Games title turned nine. However, many players who used to play it have moved on to other newer options. Rockstar Games is constantly working to improve the gameplay experience to entice returning OG players, and they have been remarkably successful with constant updates and new features.

This article discusses five changes Rockstar can make to GTA Online while players wait for the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Listings are not in any order.

5 improvements GTA Online players would like to see in the game

1) New Game Modes

Adding new game modes will be a great addition to the multiplayer title. Most OG players have already completed the available missions and are repeating the process. New game modes, well-structured challenge missions, and heists will pique players' interest, increasing their engagement in the game.

On September 29, 2022, Rockstar added the Junk Energy Skydive missions as a part of the weekly update. Players love it because it provides a thrilling experience of jumping from the skies of San Andreas and landing safely on the ground.

2) Stock Market and Cryptocurrency

The stock market is a dummy in GTA Online. While it works perfectly in story mode, Rockstar has disabled it in the multiplayer version. It is a potential revenue source in the multiplayer title.

Grand Theft Auto Online should also start up the stock market, with the value of the shares determined by what players do in the game. The devs should introduce an in-game cryptocurrency variant and a similar crypto market. As the game is compatible with contemporary times, functional share markets and cryptocurrency concepts will bring an immersive experience to the game.

3) Anti-cheat

Out of all the online multiplayer games, GTA Online suffers the most from cheating and modding. The PC version, in particular, is notorious for being a hub for modders. Although Rockstar has implemented several anti-cheat mechanics and introduced a reporting system and help desk for players, it is mostly useless as modders can easily circumvent Rockstar's measures for the same.

Since GTA Online is one of the industry's most popular online multiplayer games, the anti-cheat mechanism should be significantly improved and made strict. It is also one of the primary reasons why many players quit the game.

4) Graphics Update

Graphical updates are one of Grand Theft Auto Online's most consistent improvements. Since its initial release, the game's appearance and feel have greatly improved. The visual differences between the original versions of the PS3 and Xbox 360 and the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are plainly noticeable.

Still, it falls short of what other games offer nowadays. They can generate photorealistic visuals with surreal effects thanks to powerful GPUs and ray tracing. The GTA 5 modding community has also created some impressive visuals with mods. Rockstar has the autonomy to do the same to improve the gameplay experience.

5) Reducing futuristic elements

Many futuristic elements in GTA Online, such as weapons and vehicles, do not necessarily fit the narrative of Grand Theft Auto games. Because these futuristic elements are so powerful, players often run into problems for them.

The recently nerfed Oppressor Mk 2 motorcycle is one of the most notoriously futuristic vehicles in the game. Despite being a useful vehicle for traveling and money grinding, many players despise it. Rockstar should balance these elements when added to the game for a better experience.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far