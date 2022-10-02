5 improvements to GTA Online that could be introduced in GTA 6

GTA 6 is currently in development, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. While new improvements and features are expected for the upcoming game, players will also want some valuable features from previous Grand Theft Auto games.

Grand Theft Auto Online, the most recent release in the series, has significantly improved over the solo version. Fans adore these distinct features and get bummed when they are unable to use them in Story Mode.

This article lists five enhancements that Rockstar should include with their upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Listings are not in any order.

5 changes to GTA Online that should be there in GTA 6

1) Calling mechanic for personal vehicle

One of the significant differences between GTA Online and the story mode is the ability to call a mechanic for a personal vehicle. By default, each protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 5 has a personal vehicle. However, players cannot request or acquire them when away. The characters must be physically close to their personal vehicles if they are to drive them.

This is frustrating for the players as they cannot obtain a vehicle when deserted. Rockstar should introduce a personal mechanic in GTA 6 who will bring the protagonists' owned vehicles when requested.

2) Eating snacks for health

GTA Online players can keep snacks in their inventory and eat them to gain health when needed. This feature is extremely useful in the game, especially during intense gunfight scenes where they do not have to wait for their health bar to fill up naturally.

Grand Theft Auto 5 provides health packs between missions, which players must find first. This is hugely frustrating because only the safehouses spawn health packs regularly, and most players have no idea where to find them outside the designated areas.

However, the upcoming game's leaks show an inventory system where the protagonists can store weapons and snacks for later use. Players are ecstatic to see this change in the videos, but Rockstar Games has yet to confirm it.

3) Better businesses

GTA Online has expanded and improved its business operations and income sources. Players can fully commit to those businesses and earn substantial sums of money from them. This is highly beneficial in the ever-increasing inflationary in-game economy.

Although Grand Theft Auto 5 includes some businesses for the protagonists to run, they are truly passive income in the game and do not benefit the characters significantly. Players cannot rely on profits from those businesses to foster the characters.

4) Calling Lester to remove wanted levels

Calling on Lester Crest to remove the wanted level is an essential feature of GTA Online. Lester charges a fee for the service and immediately removes any free-roam wanted levels from the players. This is especially useful when they need to transport shipments or perform other vital tasks with limited mobility.

Despite Lester being a close ally of the protagonists, this option is not available in Story Mode, and they must escape the cops on their own. Although it is easier than previous Grand Theft Auto games, the cops can sometimes be unnerving and track down players even in obscure places.

Lester is unlikely to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6, but there should be other sources or services on which players can rely to remove wanted levels when needed.

5) Expanded Mini-map

Many gamers may have overlooked it, but GTA Online's extended mini-map greatly assists players in various ways. Players can use the extended mini-map to see a slightly more comprehensive picture of the area without opening the pause menu, providing better navigation and insight.

The mini-map in Grand Theft Auto 5 does not expand. Instead, it slightly zooms out of the area, which is essentially useless. Rockstar should consider including an expanded mini-map version in the next game.

