GTA Online clip proves how quickly players can lose money

GTA Online is a grind-fest. While services and accessories are exorbitantly priced and subject to in-game inflation, earnings sources remain primarily unchanged.

To supplement their income, players frequently rely on various businesses and properties. A video of a player attempting to sell cargo in a van recently surfaced on Reddit. The player miscalculated, resulting in the loss of their entire shipment in vain.

Distracted GTA Online player loses their entire shipment in a matter of seconds

A Redditor named reddittravelleerr shared a video of themselves driving a cargo van to its drop-off location. While crossing the Chum Street flyover near the Port of South Los Santos, they lost control of their vehicle and fell into the sea.

According to the player, they transported a shipment worth approximately $250,000. While the incident was unfortunate, and GTA Online players may sympathize with the player, a close examination of the video reveals some clear signs of the driver's negligence.

To begin with, the player was driving a Speedo Custom van, which generally has poor handling and traction. Although the van appears to have been upgraded, it still does not provide a significant improvement in overall performance.

The player drove the van at high speed and attempted a curved turn. As a result, the vehicle lost traction and side-swiped the fly-over wall, bouncing off another vehicle and falling into the water.

The clip also shows rain and puddles forming on the road. Many GTA Online players may be unaware, but rain and snow affect the performance of the vehicles in the game, especially their grip.

GTA Online players should exercise extreme caution when delivering cargo shipments, as they are one of the game's primary sources of income. Low-performance vehicles should also be handled with caution to avoid any unwanted situations.

Redditors made light of the player's blunder

Although the user posted the video with sad intentions, other Redditors took advantage of the opportunity to pull some legs. A user named Mrbossmajor shares their experience dealing with heist crews in GTA Online.

Another user, StayBlunted710, stated what most of us were thinking when we read the video's caption.

User Pallas summarizes the entire article in a few lines.

Subpar performance of delivery vehicles in GTA Online

Although the incident was mainly the driver's fault, Rockstar should provide some better utility vehicles for the game's sell-missions. Most sell-mission vehicles are notorious for their poor handling and performance. The Duneloader truck and the Post OP Boxville van are the two vehicles that players detest the most.

The Post OP van is mostly provided during the sell-missions of MC Club businesses. It has very low speed and acceleration power. GTA Online players can easily waste 15-20 minutes in a single round driving this van. If the mission spawns two or more of these Post OP vans, players will most likely lose their shipment due to time constraints.

Ammu-Nation Contract Missions regularly includes the Duneloader, which generally has poor handling. During shipments, enemy NPCs with weapons and fast vehicles pursue players. If they are not tackled early on, they will constantly bump and hinder them in the shipment because the truck is incapable of effectively escaping them.

