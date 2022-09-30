5 GTA Online muscle cars that beginners should choose from

Muscle cars have a dedicated following in GTA Online because of their style and powerful engines. While sports cars are the fastest in the game, muscle cars rule the streets of Los Santos. As the name implies, they truly are for the roughest and toughest players in the game.

While there are a plethora of muscle cars to choose from in GTA Online, players are always looking for the best one for them. From style to speed and engine power to control, players prefer to spend their money only on the best cars in the class.

This article will cover the five best muscle cars in GTA Online that new players should always try to get their hands on.

Note: This article is subjective, reflects the writer's opinions, and is not listed in any particular order.

GTA Online: 5 muscle cars for beginners to consider

1) Duke O'Death

The Imponte Duke O'Death is an armored muscle car in GTA Online. This car is ideal for players who want to show off their hardcore style while protecting themselves from potential enemies and griefers. It is a two-seater car with a supercharged, high-output V8 engine that offers excellent torque and top speed.

While it has a similar appearance to other Duke vehicles in the game, it features a top and front bumper and armored plates covering the windows and glasses.

It has a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and is capable of easily ramming and pushing other vehicles off the road. This car can be purchased for $665,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

2) Pißwasser Dominator

While most muscle cars are unsuitable for GTA Online racing due to their high torque and tendency to oversteer, the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is a certified racing muscle car in the game. It has a 5-speed transmission and reaches a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h.

It has a higher top speed, better acceleration, and strong braking thanks to its V8 engine. Players can easily consider it for the races as it is one of the fastest cars in a straight line. The car is for sale on the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for $315,000.

3) Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a stylish muscle car in GTA Online. Players may be drawn to its sleek body curves, but it also comes with armor and specialized weapons, making it a lethal-looking combination.

It has a single-cam V8 engine with a supercharger for performance. The massive 8-speed transmission offers a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h, excellent acceleration, and excellent braking power. Players can purchase it for $2,150,000 from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website.

4) Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is a two-door pony muscle car in GTA Online. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the real-life Chevrolet Camaro, with a wider profile and more aggressive styling.

The car is highly customizable and has some of the game's most stylish liveries, along with Hao's Special Works upgrades available for next-generation console players. The Vigero ZX has a single-cam V8 engine and a 6-speed transmission for performance. Its powerful acceleration can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can purchase it from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for $1,947,000.

5) Sabre Turbo Custom

Without including Sabre vehicles, the discussion about muscle automobiles is incomplete. The Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom is a lowrider-style muscle car in GTA Online. As the name implies, it is a customized version of the original Sabre Turbo.

It is designed after a real-life Chevrolet Chevelle and features a powerful 550 ci turbocharged V8 engine with a long-throw 5-speed semi-auto manual transmission. Players can upgrade their standard Sabre Turbo to the Custom version by bringing it to Benny's.

The car has a top speed of 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h and costs $490,000 for customization.

