GTA Online offers 2x cash and RP bonuses on Flight School

Flight School in GTA Online just received a buff. Rockstar added 2x cash and RP bonuses for the missions in this week's weekly update.

As the name suggests, Flight School is a training facility for pilots, players must complete specific tasks to be certified as expert pilots. This article will go over all of the tasks and rewards in Flight School.

Note: All the rewards mentioned here are only from normal mode.

GTA Online Flight School missions and rewards

Flight School has ten solo lessons for the players to complete. GTA Online players must complete all lessons within the time limit to receive rewards and recognition.

The ten lessons required to complete Flight School are as follows:

1) Outside Loop

GTA Online players must perform an outside loop stunt during this mission. Completing the mission in 0:58 minutes earns approximately $12,000 in cash rewards.

2) Engine Failure

This mission requires successfully landing a plane with an engine failure. If GTA Online players can stop the plane within 10 meters, they will receive around $10,000 in cash.

3) Chase Parachute

The goal is for the players to catch a parachute in midair and land safely. Landing within a 2-meter radius of the landing zone earns Grand Theft Auto Online players a reward of around $10,000.

4) City Landing

Players must land a Titan on the beach in bad weather. Stopping the plane within 10 meters earns the player a gold medal and an approximate $8000 reward.

5) Moving Landing

GTA Online Players must land a helicopter on a moving trailer before it enters the tunnel. Completing the mission in 0:19 minutes earns a reward of around $10,000.

6) Formation Flight

In this mission, players must fly a Besra in perfect formation with a group of other NPC planes. Those who score at least 600 points, around $12,000, will be awarded in cash.

7) Shooting Range

Players must use a Buzzard helicopter to destroy the given targets in this mission. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded for scoring 25 points.

8) Ground Level

Players must fly their Besra through checkpoints as close to the ground as possible. Maintaining an average ground height of one meter will reward a gold medal and cash worth around $34,000.

9) Collect Flags

Players must pilot a Besra through 30 checkpoints in any order. Completing all checkpoints in 2:40 minutes will be rewarded with a gold medal and around $38,000 in cash.

10) Follow Leader

In the last lesson, players need to follow the instructions given by the leader. Completing all the instructions in 2:25 mins will be rewarded with a gold medal and around $38,000 in cash.

