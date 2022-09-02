GTA 5 mod allows multiplayer co-op in Story Mode

GTA 5's modding community is very active. It always provides players with fresh mods that enhance gameplay and allow them to experience the title in a whole new way.

While the game's Story Mode offers a solo role-playing experience, the Online mode allows players to connect with other players and play together. Both modes have their own features and uniqueness, but playing with friends is always a lot of fun.

This is why modders EntenKoeniq and Sardelka recently created a mod that allows players to play the Story Mode with friends.

Features of the latest GTA 5 mod

In GTA 5's Story Mode, players can complete missions, complete extra tasks, and roam around the map all alone without any outside interference. Unlike in the online version, players are free to do anything in the game without the fear of getting killed or blown up by other players.

As mentioned earlier, the mod in question, called RAGECOOP-V, allows GTA 5 players to play Story Mode with other players. The mod allows players to "complete missions together with friends, use mods without any restriction/getting banned, or just mess around."

This opens up new opportunities for the Story Mode. Instead of a solo player doing everything in a story mission, multiple players can help out. Players can also take part in car races, do stunt jumps, and all the other multiplayer activities using this mod.

While this may sound like GTA Online with extra steps, the RAGECOOP-V mod allows players to do all these activities within the safe bubble of the Story Mode.

Players don’t have to worry about getting banned by Rockstar Games as they never have to join GTA Online in the first place. The mod lets players set up private modded servers within the Story Mode and play with friends.

Additionally, the developers of the mod stated that players can use RAGECOOP-V with other mods to further enhance their gameplay experience.

Listed below are some of the features of the RAGECOOP-V mod:

Synchronized bullets

Synchronized vehicles, players, and NPCs

Synchronized projectiles

Simple ragdoll sync

Decent compatibility with other mods (Set up a private modded server to have some fun)

Weaponized vehicle sync (WIP)

Optimization for high-Ping condition (Play with friends around the world)

Powerful scripting API and resource system. Easily add multiplayer functionality to the mod.

How to play GTA 5 Story Mode with other players

To use the RAGECOOP-V mod, GTA 5 players need to do install a client and set up a server.

How to install client

Download the latest version of the mod. Extract the zip file outside the game directory. Run RageCoop.Client.Installer.exe in the RageCoop folder.

How to set up server

Go to the release page and download RageCoop.Server-win-x64.zip. Extract the zip file. Click RageCoop.Server.exe. The server will run, and Settings.xml will be generated. Add a firewall exclusion so that the connection does not get blocked (Change 4499 to another number if using a different port).

Additionally, players need to do port forwarding, enable VLAN functionality, and set UseP2P to true for the setup to work properly. After things have been set up properly, players can join and invite their friends to play GTA 5 in multiplayer mode.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh