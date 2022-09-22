Is the Hellion in GTA Online a worthy purchase?

For off-road enthusiasts, GTA Online has a wide range of vehicles, ranging from cars and motorcycles to trucks. The Hellion is one such vehicle that comes equipped with impressive off-road capabilities and performance.

Many players are torn between choosing the right off-road vehicles available for purchase in the game. Some of the top-tier vehicles in this class include the Declasse Draugur, Nagasaki BF400, Ramp Buggy, and more. But it's the Hellion that provides the best-in-class performance, and the car's overall appearance is known to draw players' attention.

The article focuses on the Hellion's stats and features to determine whether or not it is a worthy purchase for GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: Things to know before buying the Hellion

“Born in the desert, brought to the city: the Annis Hellion may look like just another blocky 4x4, but this thing has survived on a diet of nothing but sand, rocks, rubble, bones, smoldering wreckage and more sand ever since it left the factory. With traction like this, the only obstacle is your imagination.” - Rockstar Newswire Description.

The Annis Hellion is an off-road truck in GTA Online that looks a lot like the Nissan Patrol Safari and the Jeep Cherokee. It has a boxy rectangular design with front and rear bumpers.

In terms of performance, this vehicle has solid off-road capabilities. As tested by Digital Car Addict, a popular GTA YouTuber known for their car reviews, the Hellion performed admirably in off-road tests.

The vehicle is powered by a straight-6 engine with throttle bodies. It has a 5-speed transmission and comes with an all-wheel drive. The vehicle also handles both off-road and paved roads with ease, and can easily climb steep surfaces with excellent braking performance. Another advantage with this vehicle is its durability.

The Hellion can move quickly across climbable rocks without jarring the vehicle too much. It has excellent ground clearance and can easily traverse a variety of terrains.

The vehicle can be easily submerged in water up to the front hood level and will cross the waterbody without any struggle. However, going lower than the front-hood level can cause the engine to die, resulting in damage to the car.

Customization options for Hellion in GTA Online

The Hellion can be altered to take on various forms and visual appearances in GTA Online. Starting with the heart of the vehicle, it can be equipped with a V8 engine. Unfortunately, that only improves the vehicle's appearance and has no performance benefits.

Another customization option is that it can be fitted with seventeen front bumpers and eleven rear bumpers. However, players are advised to leave the free car bumper on or select bumpers that offer decent ground clearance.

Off-road vehicles require as much ground clearance as possible, and bumpers tend to take up a lot of space. Furthermore, the additional lights that come with bumpers are simply for visual appeal and are non-functional.

The Hellion comes with some peculiar exhaust customization options, though. While stock exhausts are normal, other exhaust options either completely remove the front hood or have holes in them for the pipes. GTA Online players can have loads of fun modifying the exhausts.

Additionally, the vehicle comes with a variety of cool liveries, ranging from Redwood to Atomic. Players should definitely try the Globe Ranger livery as it makes the Hellion look more like a Jurassic Park car.

