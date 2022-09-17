5 GTA Online features that players should use more often

GTA Online is a challenging game and is one of the least beginner-friendly experiences. In contrast to the story mode, Rockstar does less "spoon feeding" in its online counterpart, leaving players to figure out the majority of the details on their own.

However, Rockstar did leave several hidden features and strategies for gamers to use. Most GTA Online players are unaware of these qualities, and thus they frequently ignore them.

This article focuses on five features that GTA Online players should use more frequently, ranging from phone calls to free utilities.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 GTA Online features to improve the gaming experience

5) Free snacks

Most players are unaware that GTA Online offers free snacks to help them gain health. You can collect them by visiting their CEO offices, Agencies, or other owned businesses and speaking with the Assistants. Free snacks are also available in the Agency cafeteria, which is located just outside the armory.

Snacks come in really handy while engaging in shootouts or doing heists. While the story mode offers health packs in between missions, they are difficult to find online. Players must rely on snacks for nutrition and, due to ignorance, they end up spending money on them at convenience stores.

4) Call Assistant to recover the vehicle

The Assistant is also useful in recovering personal vehicles. If you get killed by police while driving one, it gets impounded. Typically, players must visit the impound lot in Los Santos and pay the ransom to have their car released.

In GTA Online, the CEO Office Assistant can also perform the action on the player's behalf. Simply dial the Assistant's number and select the "Recover Vehicle from Impound" option from the interaction menu. They will charge $1000 and deliver the vehicle right next to the character.

3) Increase altitude to fly faster

GTA Online has many real-life elements and the atmosphere is one of them. The air gets thinner as the altitude increases and allows planes and other flying vehicles to move faster.

If you need to fly a long way on the map, this feature can be really helpful. Long distances can be traveled considerably faster at higher altitudes than at lower ones because air resistance is lower there.

Additionally, because the majority of players hover at low altitudes, it is safe to fly high to avoid getting griefed. Even police and mercenaries will be unable to apprehend them at higher altitudes.

2) Identifying crates

In GTA Online, buying and delivering crates from the CEO's Office can be somewhat tiresome at times, especially if one buys three crates. The game alternates between offering three different containers and a single vehicle. Even enemy NPCs have been known to steal them at times.

While players cannot change or trick the system to provide crates in their favor, they can predict the nature of the shipment from the very beginning.

If the warehouse to which the delivery is required appears on the mini-map, it will most likely be a three-crate drop. If the warehouse disappears, a vehicle will be provided for the majority of the time.

1) Taking down helicopters quick

Sometimes, enemy helicopters, particularly those operated by the police or other mercenaries in Grand Theft Auto Online, can be a tremendous pain. While one can fire homing missiles or rockets at the aircraft swiftly, there is no guarantee that they will hit the target.

However, helicopters have a weak spot that can be hit to easily bring them down. Simply aim at its rear rotor and start shooting. It will crash uncontrollably within a few seconds.

If the helicopter is facing forward, one can also shoot the pilot, who sits in the right seat. This method saves some time as other mercenaries sitting in it also go down with the pilot.

