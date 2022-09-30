5 best GTA Online Adversary Modes after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online Adversary Mode is one of the game's most popular player vs. player modes. While the missions have always been enjoyable to play, the Criminal Enterprises DLC update has increased their payouts by an average of 50%.

GTA Online offers a plethora of Adversary Modes to choose from. While players should try all modes to have an amazing gameplay experience, some are more popular among players than others.

This article will review the five Adversary Modes that players should try out after the Criminal Enterprises update.

Note: This article is subjective, reflects the writer's opinions, and is not listed in any particular order.

GTA Online: 5 Adversary Modes players should definitely give a shot

1) Sumo (Remix)

As the name implies, GTA Online players must engage in sumo wrestling with cars. Players are assigned to a large platform above the sea. A section of the platform will be designated as the "safe zone." To stay safe, players must enter the area within 30 seconds.

While it appears simple, gamers must keep their cars within the area until the next safe zone appears. Players can also push away and prevent opponents from entering the safe zone. When the timer expires, players who remain outside the safe zone will be eliminated. Falling from the platform also eliminates the player from the game.

2) Deadline

In this mode, GTA Online players are given the Shotaro bike, famous as the Tron Legacy motorcycle, and placed in a floating arena. Players must ride their bikes to release a colorful energy trail.

The goal is to use the trail to obstruct the paths of other players. When a player touches the trail of another player, they get eliminated. Each player has a limited number of lives, and the player who survives to the end without dying becomes the winner.

3) Turf Wars

These are some of the most entertaining missions in GTA Online's Adversary Mode. Players must drive over white tiles to color them in the shades of their team.

Two to four groups of players are placed on a floating platform and given fast vehicles to color the tiles. The team with the most colored tiles wins the mission. While doing so, players must also defend their colored tiles, as other teams can do the same.

Special abilities and powerups are also available throughout the arena for players to use to their advantage. Rockstar Games also offers a 2x bonus for this mode as part of their weekly update.

4) Double Down

Double Down is a must-try Adversary Mode for GTA Online players because it allows them to play as Franklin or Lamar.

This mode can be played by two to ten players, with two of them being Franklin and Lamar, also known as the Hold Outs team, and the others being the Attackers. The goal is to survive four minutes while the Attackers try to kill them constantly.

Franklin and Lamar will have several powerful weapons to use against their enemies while staying put. Attackers, on the other hand, are only given Double Barrel Shotguns with 60 rounds each. To balance things out, Attackers have unlimited lives during the mission, whereas Franklin and Lamar only have one.

5) Dropzone

GTA Online players can experience a true military drill in this Adversary Mode, where they are dropped from the Cargobob helicopter to capture and defend an area on the ground.

Two to four teams are assigned specific colors and roles during the mission. While one team captures and defends the dropzone, another team attempts to take it by killing the opponents. Weapons and health packs are scattered throughout the area for the benefit of the players.

GTA Online players who haven't tried this Adversary Mode yet should do so because it provides a fantastic teamwork experience.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far