5 ways in which GTA 6 can improve the Vice City map

One of the most notable and almost confirmed GTA 6 leaks is that the game will be set in Vice City. This iconic "retro-city" is being brought into the HD universe for the first time, and fans are ecstatic.

Although GTA players have already explored the map twice with Vice City and Vice City Stories, the HD Universe gameplay adds new details to the original establishments. Gamers are expecting an improved and better game map than Grand Theft Auto 5, as Rockstar has already showed its open-world expertise in Red Dead Redemption 2.

This article discusses five new ways to improve the Vice City map in GTA 6 ranging from new modes to missions.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Listings are not in any order.

GTA 6: How to improve the Vice City map in a creative manner

1) Expansion

The first and most obvious way to improve the Vice City map is to make it larger. While the game looked and felt expansive and captivating in 2002, it appears to be very compact in modern times, particularly when compared to other open-world games.

As a matter of fact, gamers also want a map expansion that is at least the size of Grand Theft Auto 5. With modern technology and skills, it should not be difficult for Rockstar to create a massive open-world game and perhaps add multiple cities and states.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has multiple cities, and players in GTA 5 and Online can travel to two distinct locations. Rockstar should strongly consider improving the map expansion in the upcoming game.

2) Adding more hangout places

Compared to Vice City, Grand Theft Auto 5 has a wide variety of hangout spots. However, some of them are only available when the characters hang out with each other. This limitation hinders the exploration of the map.

In Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, CJ can visit any entertainment venue, restaurant, or eatery and enjoy the services. GTA 6 fans want an interactive open world like this in Vice City. Rockstar should add more of these hangout locations in and allow players to visit them during free roams as well.

3) Strangers and Freaks

Strangers and Freaks Missions must be included in GTA 6. Side quests will also be a welcome inclusion in the game. With advanced game mechanics and NPC behavior, these mini-missions and quests will be more enjoyable to explore the Vice City themed map.

Strangers and Freaks missions were first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 5, and fans fell in love with them. They are a set of minor missions assigned by random characters scattered all across the state of San Andreas. These missions have no direct impact on the main storyline and provide a unique gaming experience to the players.

4) Different map modes

Rockstar should consider including different map modes in the upcoming game, such as simple, satellite, and area maps. The simple mode will provide a plain outlined overview, satellite mode shows buildings, roads, and terrains, and area map outlines the various areas spread across the map.

The current map only provides a basic overview, highlighting missions and other important locations. While GTA 5's map is superior in every way to other Grand Theft Auto games, there is always room for improvement.

5) Other important markers like bus, metro, and police stations

Though GTA 5’s map shows a plethora of markers and locations, some basic and important locations like bus stations, metro, police stations, hospitals, fire stations, etc. are missing from the map.

Gamers may argue that these are unimportant and that the game can be played without them. While this is true, players have sometimes been seen wandering around the map looking for these locations in order to complete specific missions or jobs. Hence, this little inclusion will be a great help in enhancing the gameplay.

