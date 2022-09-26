5 improvements GTA 6 might be making over past games

As fans eagerly await the release of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), recent leaks provided a sneak peek into several of the game's features and mechanics. While certain similarities with previous titles appear to have been maintained, major improvements can be expected.

It's been nine years since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released. During this period, technological advancements have been taking place, with fans looking forward to a modernized approach. Thankfully, the GTA 6 leaked gameplay has shown promising progress in the videos.

While no official confirmation of any specific leaked details has been made, this article lists five improvements that GTA 6 may include in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions. Listings are not in any order.

GTA 6 enhancements that outperform other Grand Theft Auto games

1) Better AI

An improved AI is perhaps the most significant change that GTA 6 may bring to the game. While the artificial intelligence mechanisms in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 are quite different, although superior in their respective games, GTA 6's AI is expected to trump the two titles.

The leaks indicate an improvement in NPCs and other interactive elements, as they react much better than in previous titles. They have more dialog and respond to situations in a number of ways. Rockstar has improved the AI significantly, making the game feel more alive and realistic.

2) Better graphics

This may seem obvious, but better graphics are always a desire among gamers, especially if the game takes around a decade to release. GTA 6 doesn't seem to let fans down with this expectation, as the leaks offer a promising glimpse of improved graphics.

Despite the fact that the videos were taken from a very early build of the game, the textures and graphics appear to be of high quality. Natural motions with characters' clothes, and their movements in accordance with their body appear natural.

While the game must maintain its video-game-like esthetics and avoid crazy details offered by graphics-enhancing mods, significant improvements can be seen in the leaked videos. The environment, including trees, grass, water, and skies, appear more natural and lifelike in the upcoming game.

3) Gun mechanism

GTA players are divided on the game's weapon mechanics. While some claim they look and feel like toys, others are of the opinion that they should provide an immersive experience. Whichever way, players are hoping for an improved gun mechanism in Grand Theft Auto 6.

The leaked videos show improved weapon mechanics with gunfights appearing more natural and with improved physics compared to previous titles in the franchise. Jason, one of the main characters, is also seen using a special ability or skill similar to Eagle Eye in Red Dead Redemption 2.

4) Combat skills

Along with gun mechanics, GTA 6 has also improved combat skills. Players can now crouch, crawl, and carry additional weapons on their backs. A duffle bag, which can carry extra ammo or other gameplay-related items, was seen in the leaks.

Another added feature is that players will be able to drop weapons in the game, a feature that will be extremely useful if there are any online multiplayer modes. Other combat features, too, can be useful in survival modes and deathmatch-style missions.

5) Modern-day timeline

All of the previous GTA games were set in 1980s or 1990s. However, based on the leaked information, Grand Theft Auto 6 could take place in the present day.

One significant disadvantage of past timelines is that modern-day references, no matter how relevant to the situation, cannot be included in the game. However, with a modern timeline, new stories and elements can be included without affecting the story's time period.

This is an underappreciated but significant improvement to the game, allowing even future players to better relate to the story.

