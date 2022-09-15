5 ways why GTA 4 is more realistic than GTA 5

GTA 4 is one of the most underrated games in the Grand Theft Auto series. Released back in 2008, the game carries some interesting features that other games simply haven’t touched. Its gameplay, AI, and other interactive elements feel far more realistic than most games of the current generation.

Even its successor, Grand Theft Auto 5, lacks certain aspects of the game. Rockstar certainly seems to have put plenty of detail and craftsmanship into its first project in the HD Universe.

Although GTA 5 is significantly more successful in terms of popularity and sales, GTA 4 has a distinct fanbase that loves the game for what it offers. The article focuses on five features and mechanics that make Grand Theft Auto 4 more realistic than its successor.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA 4 has better realism than GTA 5

5) Ragdoll physics

This 2008 GTA game boasts the best ragdoll physics within the entire franchise. Niko and other NPCs react based on the force applied to them, especially the inertial effect, which is far more prominent and realistic.

If you hit an object with a car at high speeds, Niko will very likely fly out of the windshield. Hitting poles and objects, knocking down pedestrians, and free-falling are visually superior in this game.

In fact, players often use this effect to have some fun and troll NPCs. Although GTA 5 emulates some of these, Rockstar has reduced its effectiveness and limited it to certain actions only.

4) Car handling

This one is a rather debatable topic, but GTA 4’s car physics is superior to that of Grand Theft Auto 5. The cars have weight to them and it takes some time and practice to perfectly handle them. Once that skill is acquired, players tend to appreciate the driving mechanism of the game.

Winning car races is also thrilling because the cars are harder to control and only skilful hands can steer them well. Achieving this level of skill provides a different and unique kind of satisfaction for players.

Unfortunately, many within the community do not appreciate this feature and call it a “boat-like driving simulation”, openly expressing their displeasure. Eventually, Rockstar changed its driving mechanism, making vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 much lighter and taking less effort to control.

3) Eateries

In GTA 4, Niko is able to visit and eat in restaurants. He can gain health by eating hotdogs from stalls and buying fast food from restaurants like Burger Shot.

This feature was also available in San Andreas, but was completely removed from GTA 5. Although Los Santos has a number of eateries, players cannot visit them or buy anything in the latest game of the franchise.

However, upon checking the bank statements of characters, players may find transactions in restaurants that normally cannot be visited.

2) Better NPC and Police AI

GTA 4 has the best NPC mechanics and Police AI so far. When it rains, NPCs pull out umbrellas or run towards shelters to protect themselves. NPCs have more HP, taking more effort to completely knock them out with melee attacks. Furthermore, they don’t get scared that easily and run away, like the NPCs in GTA 5 do.

Police are often seen arresting criminals or offenders in the game. Unlike Grand Theft Auto 5, they don’t run after the character or start shooting for minor offenses.

The game uses the Euphoria Physics animation engine, making the NPCs feel more realistic and natural in comparison to other games.

1) Dark Gloomy vibe

As many within the community have stated before, the game has a dark, gloomy vibe. It portrays Liberty City in a serious atmosphere and the storyline also depicts the same. In contrast, Grand Theft Auto 5 has a bright colorful environment, but a similar storyline.

This darker, gothic vibe gives a more realistic feel as Niko’s life story perfectly aligns with this. Some fans prefer this serious theme as it also brings out the nostalgia of Claude’s life from Grand Theft Auto 3.

