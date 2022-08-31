5 reasons why GTA 5 is worth playing in 2022

GTA 5 is one of the most played games in the world and its popularity is increasing as the days pass. Released back in 2013, the game has never looked back ever since. Players are still crazy about the advanced gameplay Grand Theft Auto 5 offers.

Combined with the online mode, it is one of the best-selling video games in history. Along with that, it is also one of the most replayed games ever. From a vast open world to precise detailing, there are many reasons it deserves the attention it gets. This article focuses on five reasons why GTA 5 is still worth playing in 2022.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons to play GTA 5 in 2022

5) Attention to detail

GTA 5 was a massive project from Rockstar. The game took five years to release after its previous title, Grand Theft Auto 4. The developers took every chunk of time to craft the game to its mere perfection. The gameplay also reflects the same.

From getting reported to the police by NPCs to getting run over by them, GTA 5 offers a life-like experience in the game. These details might look like minor elements and do not provide any major significance to the storyline, but getting such unexpected responses from the NPCs really adds up to the overall experience.

4) Live an open world

GTA 5 offers a vast open world and it feels really alive. Unlike other games where NPCs and other elements react according to their same predetermined presets, Grand Theft Auto 5’s open world reacts differently every time.

The NPCs are crafted with precise details that react to players’ actions in the game. Other elements like animals, birds, trees, and even the weather, feel alive and actual. Those who have enabled haptics can feel the rumble of thunder and rain on their game controllers.

3) 3 characters and 3 perspectives

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first game to offer three protagonists simultaneously in the game. Each character is furnished with their own lifestyle and story. Michael is a retired “professional” criminal, Franklin is a hustler, and Trevor, well, a maniac for sure.

The stories of these characters seamlessly fit into the main storyline of the game. Players can play the same mission from three different perspectives, making it more immersive. The characters are also given their unique special abilities, allowing players to explore the game in different ways.

2) GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto 5 is incomplete without GTA Online. The game’s online multiplayer version came out just a few days after the launch of the story mode. It offers the same vast open world but with more content and gameplay. The map has also expanded with the inclusion of Cayo Perico Heist DLC in December 2021.

Grand Theft Auto 5 offers these two versions of the game. Players can jump back and forth anytime they want, providing a never-ending experience. Additionally, new updates and DLCs expand and enhance the game, making it worth playing even after nine years.

1) Active modding community

The modding community for Grand Theft Auto games is one of the active ones and GTA 5 has a bunch of mods available. The game has a very advanced mechanism and the mods fit perfectly with it, providing players with fresh and hilarious experiences.

From popular mods like Hulk and Iron Man to hilarious mods like Tsunami/No Water and Chaos, the community has created several new features and experiences. Even older players return to the game to try new mods. Such a constantly developing modding community has made the game worth playing in 2022.

